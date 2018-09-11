Celebrating grandparents

POINT PLEASANT — In celebration of Grandparents Day, over 200 grandparents recently graced the halls of Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) to read to the students.

Principal Vickie Workman shared this is the second year the administration and staff of PPPS pulled together to bring “PPPS Grandparents Read to me Day” to the school. Workman explained grandparents of the students at PPPS were invited to visit their grandchild’s classroom and read a story to the child and their friends. She said by doing this the grandparents were able to meet their grandchild’s teacher as well as explore their classroom. Some grandparents brought their own books from home to read to the children, explained Workman, and a few volunteers came for the day to read with children who are without grandparents.

PPPS student leaders served as guides for the grandparents directing them to their grandchild’s classroom. Also, photo booths lined the halls of PPPS, said Workman, so the “excited” grandparents could take a photo with their grandchild and take a memory home with them. The students made crafts to give to their grandparents as well and some classes even prepared presentations, such as poetry recitations, for the grandparents.

Workman explained this event highlights the importance of grandparents in the lives of the students at PPPS.

“It is so important for our children to see grandparents taking a part in their lives…some students are being raised by their grandparents…they have such a big role,” said Workman.

She explained all of the grandparents are very appreciative of this event and “love it.”

“Everyone was smiling…it was a very warm time,” said Workman.

She commented this event continues to bring positive feedback from all involved and is enjoyed by all at PPPS including the students, the staff, the administration, and all of the visiting grandparents.

Though the event takes some behind the scenes work to be pulled off, Workman commented “PPPS Grandparents Read to me Day” will return for another year and for years to come.

Grandparents were invited to read in the their grandchild’s classroom at PPPS. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0912-1-.jpg Grandparents were invited to read in the their grandchild’s classroom at PPPS. Over 200 grandparents visited PPPS to read to the students in celebration of Grandparents Day. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0912-2-1-1.jpg Over 200 grandparents visited PPPS to read to the students in celebration of Grandparents Day. Pastor Rob Grady of Main Street Baptist Church volunteered for this special event, reading to children who are without grandparents. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0912.Grady_.jpeg Pastor Rob Grady of Main Street Baptist Church volunteered for this special event, reading to children who are without grandparents.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

