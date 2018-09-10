Funding for Mason splash pad

MASON — The establishment of an association to raise funds for the proposed splash pad, separate from the town, was announced during the most recent Mason Town Council meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns, and Ricky Kearns.

The mayor told council members that the Mason Amusement Association (MAA) has been formed, and members will help raise money for the splash pad. The pad is set to go on land next to the library, and behind the Virgil A. Lewis Reading Park on Brown Street.

The association will meet the first Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the library. The inaugural meeting has been held, during which the association set its first fundraisers as selling fruit and t-shirts. A Facebook page has been established for people to stay updated and to take part in the fundraisers under “Mason Amusement Association.” Members include Dennis, McDonald, Darlene Roach, Michelle Pearson, Pam Thompson and Kira Northup.

Town council members agreed to donate $300 per month to the MAA until the splash pad is completed. Once finished, the splash pad will be turned over from the association to the town for operation and maintenance.

Also during the meeting, the council agreed to have security systems installed by ADT for the town hall, park, and wastewater plant.

The cost of the systems include $967 at the town hall for installation, plus $57 a month for 36 months; park, $1,233 installation plus $72 a month for 36 months; and wastewater plant, $1,375 installation plus $81 a month for 36 months. Members agreed to donate the present park system to the Mason library.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that all police officers will be on duty during Wahama home football games;

Discussed the Oct. 13 Harvest Festival with it being announced that two bands have been secured;

Heard a report on the sidewalk project that it is stalled for the relocation of a water line and a final decision on a fourth entrance for Bob’s Market;

Agreed to purchase a new pole and American flag for town hall if one is not donated by the end of the month;

Established an audit committee of Dennis, McDonald and Roach;

Agreed to close one of three entrances at the town park, and widen one of the remaining entrances;

Voted to purchase $2,700 in equipment for the wastewater plant;

Announced it was brought to the town’s attention that the J.C. Cook Ball Park is in town limits; and,

Heard a report that new savings accounts for water and sewer operation and maintenance funds have been opened as required by law.

The next meeting will be Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

