Wahama inducting 3 into Athletic HOF

MASON — Three former Wahama High School athletic standouts will be inducted into the Wahama Hall of Fame during the weekend of Sept. 14-15.

Mike Goldsberry, Rick Kearns, and David Tennant will be recognized at the induction ceremony, held Friday night at the Wahama versus Belpre football game. They will also be honored at a banquet this evening, Saturday at 6 p.m. at the New Haven Lutheran Church.

Profiles of the 2018 inductees include:

Mike Goldsberry

A 1977 graduate, Goldsberry earned 10 varsity letters, including four in baseball, and three each in basketball and football.

During his football career, he threw 10 touchdown passes in 1976 as the WHS quarterback, and was named Honorable Mention All-State quarterback, as well as Fourth Team All-Southern State. In 1977, Goldsberry was the football co-captain. He threw 14 touchdown passes, making him second in the state for touchdown passes. Named Special Honorable Mention All-State quarterback, Goldsberry was also named Third Team All-Southern State. He threw for over 3,000 yards and had 30 touchdowns from 1975 to 1977.

In baseball, Goldsberry had an 11-2 record as a pitcher in 1976. He went on to be named Special Honorable Mention All-State pitcher that year. He was also named Honorable Mention All-State in 1977, as well as co-senior Athlete of the Year at Wahama.

Goldsberry participated in baseball for three years at Glenville State College. He holds a Masters Degree in Education, has taught for 34 years, and coached for 28 years in Wood County.

Rick Kearns

Kearns graduated in 1989 and earned eight varsity letters, four in baseball, three in football, and one in basketball.

Kearns lettered on the first school football team at Wahama to ever make state playoffs in 1986. The team went to the final four, and returned to the playoffs the next two seasons. He was the third all-time 1,000-yard rusher with 1,137 yards in 1988 and named Second Team All-State running back that year.

Kearns’ career baseball statistics included a .400-plus batting average, with 91 runs batted in, and 20 home runs. He was a 1988 baseball state runner-up, selected for the All-Tournament Team, and Second Team All-State outfielder. In 1989, he was First Team All-State outfielder.

He turned down a baseball scholarship at West Virginia State to accept an academic scholarship at the University of Rio Grande. Kearns has been a registered nurse for 26 years.

Married with four children, he helped organize the Big Bend Youth Football, coached local youth in every sport since old enough to do so, and was president of the Mason Recreation Foundation for seven years. Kearns was Wahama’s football trainer for a year and was on the coaching staff for both state runner-up and state champion teams.

David Tennant

A 1999 graduate, Tennant earned nine varsity letters, three each in football, basketball, and baseball.

In his high school football career, he rushed for 1,221 yards in 1998, had 20 touchdowns, 50-plus tackles, and five-plus interceptions. Tennant was named Second Team All-State defensive back and LKC First Team All-Conference running back. In 1997, he rushed for 941 yards, and had 10 touchdowns. Tennant was named Special Honorable Mention All-State running back, as well as All Conference.

Tennant’s 1999 baseball statistics include a .394 batting average and 42 runs scored. In 1998, he had a .300-plus average and was a member of the state championship team. He was selected to the All-Tournament Team at the state tournament.

Tennant made the Ohio University football team 2001-2003, and lettered in 2003. The head football coach at Eastern High School for two years and Ripley High School for two years, Tennant was asked to help at the University of South Carolina with football on two occasions by former O.U. and current South Carolina running back coach. He is currently working at the Myrtle Beach Football Clinic for running backs.

Goldsberry https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0908.Goldsberry-1-.jpg Goldsberry Kearns https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0908.Goldsberry-2-.jpg Kearns Tennant https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0908.Tennant.jpg Tennant

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.