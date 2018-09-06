48 to compete for Mothman titles

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — The 12th Annual Mothman Festival Pageant takes place this Saturday in Rio Grande, Ohio.

The event will crown 11 as royalty who will reign over the 17th Annual Mothman Festival taking place Saturday, Sept. 15 and Sunday, Sept. 16 on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

The contestants for this year are as follows:

Tiny Miss contestants: Paizleigh Painter, Karma Abshire, Braylon Sweeney, Makaela Hamby, Ella Grant, Brylee Arrington, and Josalyn Barr;

Little Miss contestants: Kaiori Abshire, Sophie Bryan,Vivienne Montgomery, Neveah Taylor, and Arianna Barr;

Young Miss contestants: Chloe Gee, Makayla Billings, Mya Buckle, Zivah Berg, and Sophie Jackson;

Junior Miss contestants: Devann McCormick, Alexa Wilson, Hannah Dean, Lacey Wolfe, and Jasmine Wright;

Little Mister contestants: Anthony Brinkman, Braydon Sweeney, and Joshua Long;

Mrs. contestants: Wendi Williams, Candi Arthur, Barbara Layton, Meghan Knapp, Jessica Madison, and Amanda Taylor;

Ms. contestants: Darian Miller, Susie Potter, and Addison Fisher;

Teen contestants: Chloe Armentrout, Victoria Sovine, Mackenzie Long, Gracie Queen, and Olivia Buzzard;

Miss contestants: Daae-V-on Bradford, Madison Neiswonger, Jessica Saddler, Amelia Elias, Rosalie Raines, Siera Toles, Katina Nicholson, Madison Stalnaker, Rebecca Thompson.

In addition to the festival titles, special awards will be given at the pageant including one honoring the former co-director of the festival Carolin Harris who passed away in 2016 and who was very dedicated to the pageant winners. Another award will be in memory of the 2013 Mrs. Mothman Festival Queen Erika Westfall who lost her battle with cancer in 2016.

Those giving up their titles this year are: Lillie McCoy, Tiny Miss Queen; Makenna Nutter, Little Miss Queen; Eli Casto, Little Mister King; Kinzy Arbogsat, Young Miss Queen; Emerson Mizer, Junior Miss Queen; Kortlan Bush, Teen Miss Princess; Maddie Layton, Teen Miss Queen; Lacey Green, Miss Princess; Makinley Bumgarner, Miss Queen; Megan James, Ms. Queen; Chella Matos, Mrs. Queen.

The pageants will take place at the University of Rio Grande Berry Fine & Performing Arts Center. Tiny, Little Miss, Little Mister, Young Miss and Junior Miss contestants will compete at 1 p.m., then the Teen, Miss, Ms., and Mrs. contestants will compete at 7 p.m. General admission is $5, children five and under as well as Rio Grande students who show their I.D. will have free admission.

The pageant is directed by Delyssa (Huffman) Edwards.

