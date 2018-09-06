Claflin grants available

MASON COUNTY — Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation grants have once again become available.

Those wishing to apply for a grant with the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation should go online at www.hyerlittlepage.com and follow the Claflin grants link. The online submission and application deadline is Nov. 1, 2018.

Projects for consideration must have one of the following focus areas: personal health and wellness; literacy; education; arts and music; health maintenance, prevention and animal care.

Personal Health and Wellness relates to learning healthy lifestyles, striving to reduce death and disability due to chronic disease and injury and their associated risk factors, and promoting healthy communities and work sites.

Literacy is improving the success of children and adults by improving their reading skills. They will be given access to books and technology in order for them be successful in jobs, academic settings while being able to use the latest technology.

Education can apply to any topic over the lifespan that may occur in the traditional classroom or in the non-traditional setting.

Arts and Music applies to the development and stimulation of interest in visual or performing arts as well as the appreciation and learning of music.

Health maintenance, prevention, and animal care relates to the adoption, spaying and neutering, shelter and care, and vaccinations for pets. This area includes creating and supporting programs that save the lives of homeless pets, promotes healthy relationships between people and pets, and benefits animal welfare.

Eligible projects must be submitted by a tax exempt 501 (c) 3 organization.

For questions regarding the grant applications, contact Stephen Littlepage at (304) 675-1360.