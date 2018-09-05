Grand jury returns 23 indictments

POINT PLEASANT — The September term of the grand jury met this week, returning 23 indictments.

Those who received indictments are to appear in the Circuit Court of Mason County on Thursday, Sept. 6, at 9 a.m. According to the office of Mason County Prosecuting Attorney R.F. Stein, Jr., the following individuals received indictments:

Robert C. Wamsley, 19, Gallipolis, Ohio, grand larceny. Raymond E. Klein, 34 Pomeroy, Ohio, shoplifting (third or subsequent offense). Howard E. Shirley, 46, Apple Grove, grand larceny. Brittany M. Black, 30, Point Pleasant, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Shelly Ann Clark, 34, Point Pleasant, attempt to commit a felony; fleeing in vehicle with reckless indifference. Anthony C. Roush, 41, Mason, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy. Kacyndra Johnson, 36, Mason, entry of a building other than a dwelling; grand larceny; conspiracy.

Roxanne Bonecutter, 35, Fraziers Bottom, child abuse resulting in bodily injury; child neglect creating substantial risk of serious bodily injury times two. David L. Denny, 56, Point Pleasant, incest times 13; sexual abuse by custodian or person in position of trust times 18; sexual abuse in the third degree times five. James A. Burgess, 85, Point Pleasant, sexual abuse by custodian or person in position of trust times seven; sexual abuse in the first degree times seven. Brandon T. Hickman, 34, Gallipolis Ferry, operating or attempting to operate a clandestine drug laboratory. Zachary F. Imboden, 30, Middleport, Ohio, embezzlement. David D. Holloway, 24, Detroit, MI, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Joseph A. Bush, 31, Hartford, direct indictment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Samara Stone, 33, Hartford, direct indictment, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy.

Shad J. Pearson, 33, Gallipolis Ferry, wanton endangerment involving a firearm; child neglect creating risk of serious bodily injury times five. James Michael Ball III, 30, Apple Grove, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. James W. VanVranken, 23, Southside, malicious assault; driving with suspended license; driving with no insurance. Derek R. Stone, 22, Letart, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver times three; conspiracy. Katrina Brogan, 53, Letart, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver times three; conspiracy. Stephen J. Rainey, 24, Gallipolis Ferry, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Angelica M. Brumfield, 25, Fraziers Bottom, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver; conspiracy. Kelly James Snyder,37 Middleport, Ohio, prohibited person in possession of a firearm; possession of a controlled substance.