Improvements at Wahama

MASON — Mason County schools have been in session less than a month, but several improvement projects have been completed at Wahama High School, including one that benefits the public as well as the students.

New lights have been installed in the lower parking lot at the school. The lot is used not only in the day by the students, but also after dark by those attending sporting events and other school activities.

“We’ve never had parking lot lights,” said Assistant Principal Melissa VanMeter. “It was an issue of safety and security.”

VanMeter said she contacted one of the school’s teachers, Heather Lloyd, whose husband J.T. works for AEP. The Lloyds were instrumental in helping with the process, VanMeter added.

AEP donated the majority of the work in setting the four main poles, with lights that shine into the lot. Mountaineer Plant Manager Bryan Mabe, Donna Willey, the AEP Customer Service Group of Allan Bragg and Chuck Gary, plus the Transmission and Delivery workers, all helped with the project.

Another project completed was the addition of a large carport that is being used to store sports equipment.

According to Teacher and Coach Jodie Roush, he was approached by VanMeter regarding cleaning the school of materials left from former sports programs and coaches.

He said a number of students who were involved in the weight lifting program cleared scrap metal and boards, as well as cleaned old buildings around the school. They were primarily supervised by Roush and Rocky Stewart.

The carport was purchased from Carolina Carports of West Virginia, and now will be used to store the football sleds during the off-season, along with track equipment, Roush said.

Other projects completed included the painting of benches and other items in the school, and a new fence behind the facility, according to VanMeter.

Students at Wahama High School are pictured as they paint benches to spruce up the interior of the facility. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0905.Wahama1.jpg Students at Wahama High School are pictured as they paint benches to spruce up the interior of the facility. AEP employees are pictured as they install poles and lights for the parking lot at Wahama High School. The lower lot is used by students and the public who attend sporting events and other activities after dark, and it has never before had lights. The project is just one of several completed at the Bend Area school in the past month. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/09/web1_0905.Wahama2.jpg AEP employees are pictured as they install poles and lights for the parking lot at Wahama High School. The lower lot is used by students and the public who attend sporting events and other activities after dark, and it has never before had lights. The project is just one of several completed at the Bend Area school in the past month.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

