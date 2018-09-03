Recognition and remembrance at ‘Tribute to the River’

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant locals and visitors to the city were able to kick off their Labor Day weekend with the annual, free event along the riverfront, the Tribute to the River.

Several individuals were recognized during this year’s festival. As in yearly custom, the Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to an individual who has made a profound effect while working on the river and a memorial service was held honoring the deceased men and women who worked on the river. New to the agenda, special recognition was given to the fire departments, first responders, and all of the men and women who volunteered their time during the river museum’s fire in July.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Bub Crane from Pittsburgh, Pa. this year, following the Tribute to the River memorial service.

Point Pleasant River Museum Director Jack Fowler commented during the memorial service all river workers are given recognition whether they were a cook, a deckhand, a pilot, or a first mate — if they worked in the river industry, they were recognized. After the names are read each year, a wreath is then placed in the river in memory.

Fowler shared Crane is known on area rivers for the work he has done and for the boats he has worked on throughout the years. In addition to his work on the boats, he was also a contractor that did all sorts of underwater work.

“He probably one of the most knowledgeable people along the rivers today… we are happy to be presenting him with the achievement award,” said Fowler.

Fowler explained Crane began his river career in 1951 in Pittsburgh decking on a boat with Bob Bosworth. Fowler commented both Crane and Bosworth began their river careers as deck hands and worked their way up in their lives, eventually becoming the multimillionaires they are today.

Also at the festival this year, the Kanawha River Navy presented the river museum with a generous check donation and to end the event, fireworks once again lit the sky, a show residents regarded as “outstanding.” The show was bigger as Fowler expected than the following year and has the potential to continue its growth in the future.

The Tribute to the River is organized by the Point Pleasant River Museum and Learning Center each year with proceeds from the event going towards the river museum.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

