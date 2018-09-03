Point inducting 11 into Athletic HOF

POINT PLEASANT — The Point Pleasant High School Athletic Hall of Fame committee released the names of 11 former athletes who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, Sept. 7.

This is the 12th class to be honored with this award, bringing the total number of inductees to 133.

The Hall of Fame was formed to recognize the achievements of past Point Pleasant High School athletes, coaches and boosters. The current group will be introduced prior to the Big Blacks opening home game of the season, which is this Friday against Warren Local.

On Saturday, the new inductees will be honored with their awards at the HOF dinner and also have their names placed on the Wall of Fame inside the school.

The dinner is at 6 p.m. in the Commons Area at the high school and is open to the public. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the school.

Members of the 2018 Point Pleasant Athletic Hall of Fame class include:

Dennis Brumfield

A three-year member of Point Pleasant’s first varsity soccer team, Brumfield was a three-time All-Pioneer Conference and three-time Offensive MVP for the Black Knights from 1986-88. Brumfield was a first team all-state selection and team captain in 1988, and also guided Point to a pair of Pioneer Conference titles in 1987 and 1988.

Leah Eddy

An 11-time varsity letterwinner from 2002-06 with the Lady Knights, Leah Eddy (Famosa) was a four-time letterwinner in both soccer and tennis while also earning three letters in basketball. Eddy was the 2005 Class AA-A third singles state champion in tennis in 2005 and was also a two-time first team all-state honoree in girls soccer in 2005-06. Eddy was also the 2005-06 Scholar/Athlete of the year at PPHS and was the Valedictorian of her 2006 class.

Anthony Jeffers

A seven-time varsity letterwinner from 2004-08, Jeffers was a two-time state champion (2007-08) in wrestling. Jeffers won all-state honors three times in wrestling and still holds the school record for most wins in a season (53), wins in a career (188) and matches in a career (216). Jeffers is also the only Big Black in school history to be named the Most Outstanding Wrestler at the state meet. Jeffers also lettered three times in football and was named All-Cardinal Conference in 2007.

Mary Carol Liberatore

A 1990 graduate of PPHS, Liberatore (Walker) was best known for her dominating performances on the tennis court. Liberatore placed third at the state meet her senior season after winning the Pioneer Athletic Conference title and finishing as regional runner-up that same year. Liberatore won the WV Junior Championship at age 10 and was a Prince High School All-American her senior year. Liberatore was a top-150 national prospect in the under-18 category during her time at PPHS.

Tracy McCormick

A 1983 graduate of PPHS, McCormick has spent a better part of his adult life staying involved in the Point Pleasant community through athletics. McCormick has coach youth baseball, wrestling and football, and has also served as president of the youth football league for eight years. McCormick has also served as a middle school coach in football and wrestling, as well as being an assistant on varsity baseball, football and track teams over the years, McCormick has also been an active member of the Football Boosters for over 25 years.

Ken Moore

A 1970 graduate of PPHS, Moore was a co-captain on the first undefeated football team in school history back in 1969. A recipient of the 1969 Jim White Golden Shoe Award, Moore was also voted special honorable mention in the All-Southern Conference for his efforts on both offense and defense. Moore went on to graduate from Marshall and recently retired after 42 years of service with both Holzer Health Systems and the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Bridget Nibert

A 2003 graduate of PPHS, Nibert was three-sport standout in basketball, soccer and track. A 1,000-point career scorer in basketball, Nibert was a four-year starter that was named to the All-SEOAL team as a sophomore and was an all-state recipient during her senior season. Nibert also won All-SEOAL and all-state honors in softball, as well as the golden glove award. She attended both Marshall University and Mount West College.

Jeremy Rickard

A 1998 graduate of PPHS, Rickard was a three-year letterwinner in football that amassed 1,879 career rushing yards — with 1,200 of those coming during his senior campaign. Rickard was named the 1997 Team MVP and was a first team All-SEOAL selection. Rickard was also a four-year letterman in wrestling, as well as a three-time state qualifier and two-time all-state performer in Class AAA. Rickard was a two-time All-SEOAL wrestler and finished his career with a 105-28 match record.

Mike Roach

A 1999 graduate of PPHS, Roach was a member of three football playoff teams from 1996-98 and was named to both the All-SEOAL and all-state squads in 1998. Roach was the 1997 Defensive MVP in football, as well as a co-captain in 1998 — the same year he received the Jim White Golden Shoe Award. Roach was a two-time letterwinner in wrestling and a 1999 state qualifier, plus Roach lettered in track in all four years of competition. Roach placed sixth in shot put in both 1998 and 1999, and he also participated at the state meet in three different relay finals. Roach was the 1997 and 1999 WVUSPF High School state champion in powerlifting and went on to be a four-year starter at West Virginia State, earning all-league honors three times.

Jim Wiggins

Wiggins did not graduate from PPHS, but rather from Easley High School in South Carolina back in 1939. Wiggins was a three-year letterwinner in both baseball and football at EHS, but eventually left a Boston Red Sox farm team to join the 82nd Airborne Division in World War II — where won three Purple Hearts for his part in battles at Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge. Wiggins moved to Point Pleasant in 1960 with his family and immediately became involved with area recreation program, from coaching to umpiring to maintain the playing fields. Wiggins later served two terms as President of the Big Blacks Booster Club, and was instrumental in the renovation of Sanders Stadium. Wiggins passed on May 21, 2018 at the age of 98.

Christopher Williams

A 1989 graduate of PPHS, Williams was a member of the inaugural boys soccer team in 1986 that went on to earn three varsity letters with the program. Williams served as a tri-captain on the undefeated 1988 team and was a first team all-state selection on defense. Williams was also an original member of the 1981 Fall Point Pleasant Youth Soccer League and was part of numerous soccer venues before reaching high school and finished his soccer career in 1989 as a member of the Huntington Rowdies travel team.

