September is library card sign-up month

MASON COUNTY — Today marks the beginning of Library Card Sign-Up Month and representatives of the Mason County libraries are encouraging everyone to utilize a library card.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. It is a time when libraries nationwide remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

The West Virginia Library Commission is joining with libraries across the state, as well as the American Library Association, to make sure that every student has the most important school supply of all — a free library card.

A public library card is a ticket to free educational resources and activities such as homework help, digital workshops for all-ages, math (STEAM) programs/activities, book clubs, family story times, and game nights. A library card also provides access to a variety of digital media, including e-resources in all 171 West Virginia public libraries.

Pam Thompson, Mason County library director, shared every child needs to know how to read as this will be an activity they will be doing for the rest of their lives.

“Reading is one of the most important aspects they will do in their lives…it is an essential part of life,” said Thompson.

Thompson commented along with offering free books at anytime to those possessing a library card, they can also utilize everything else the library has to offer such as the internet and numerous programs. The Mason County libraries hold programs for adults and children alike where individuals can learn and sharpen their intellectual skills. During summer, the Mason County libraries offer various activities and as well as free lunches Monday – Friday.

“Mountain State libraries have something for everyone and it all starts with a free library card,” said WVLC Executive Secretary Karen Goff.

“We encourage everyone to explore their local library, discover what it has to offer, and create their future in West Virginia libraries.”

Public libraries in the state have more than 946,000 registered borrowers. With programs such as Library Card Sign-up Month, the number of registered borrowers has increased by 7 percent since 2012.

For more information about how to sign up for a library card, West Virginia residents can drop by any of the state’s 171 local libraries in person or visit the WVLC online at www.librarycommission.wv.gov.

Every West Virginia library is a place to explore, discover, and create.

Erin Perkins, OVP reporter, contributed to this article.

Representatives of the Mason County Libraries encourage all to obtain and utilize a free library card. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0210.Library.jpg Representatives of the Mason County Libraries encourage all to obtain and utilize a free library card.