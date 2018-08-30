New garbage truck for New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The Town of New Haven will be ordering a new garbage truck after months of dealing with mechanical issues with the present one.

The council voted at its most recent meeting to order the Hino truck from Matheny Motors in Parkersburg.

Present were Mayor Greg Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Roy Dale Grimm, Steve Carpenter, Grant Hysell, and Matt Shell.

The cost of the new truck will be approximately $125,000, according to Kaylor. The town will pay $1,705 per month for seven years, at an interest rate of five percent.

The mayor said it will be around a year before the truck is finished and delivered. If the town sees in three or five months that it cannot afford the payments, there will be no penalty for the cancellation, Kaylor added.

The Hino motor in the truck is made in West Virginia, the mayor stated, and because it does not have dual axles, the town saved $22,000. The truck must be driven by a CDL operator.

The present garbage truck should be fixed in September, at which time a loaner truck from the City of Point Pleasant will be returned.

Also during the meeting, Police Patrolman Zach Beegle took the oath of office. Administering the oath was Mayor Kaylor, assisted by Police Chief Dave Hardwick.

In other action, the council:

Approved building permits for Pam Grealis for a storage building and Donna Suffield for siding;

Tabled the roof replacement for the community center, pending further information from one of the companies submitting an estimate;

Gave Shell the go-ahead to have letters and graphics placed on five town trucks and a police cruiser; and,

Discussed the need for a computer system upgrade for town hall.

The next meeting will be Sept. 10 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

