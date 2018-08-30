Fall community grant cycle open

MASON COUNTY —The 2018 fall community grant cycle has recently opened.

Charitable organizations, schools, and government entities may now apply for a grant through the Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation Advisory Fund held at the Community Foundation of Mason County (MCCF), the MCCF Grant, and the Dickens Family Grant.

“Ensuring community vitality has been our purpose, promise and passion since 2010 when we started connecting donors to community needs and opportunities” said Christy Crowell, executive director for the MCCF.

“Through the support of our donors and our annual grants to the charitable sector, we help build strong and resilient places to live, work, and play – where every community member can have a chance to succeed.”

Current grants are available to organizations serving Mason County providing programs and services for children and youth, health, human services, anti-poverty, community building, neighborhood projects, arts, culture, heritage, the environment, security, animal welfare, and more.

The deadline to submit an application for the Jackson Foundation and MCCF Grants is Sept. 15, 2018. The Dickens Family Grants for schools deadline is Sept. 30.

The Gordon C. and Mildred R. Jackson Foundation makes discretionary grants to charitable organizations located in or directly benefiting inhabitants of Mason County and adjacent areas in West Virginia. The foundation prefers to fund projects to benefit the general welfare of the area, including education, health, human services, the arts and public recreation, and generally does not consider travel-related grant requests.

The MCCF is a non-profit, registered charitable public foundation that seeks to build community vitality by providing efficient, flexible donor services, grants to a broad range of community initiatives, and leadership in understanding and responding to current community needs.

The applications are on the MCCF website mccfinc.org. Individuals may call (304) 372-4500 or email communityfoundationmanager@gmail.com to have the grant links and guidelines sent directly to them. Also, information is available on the MCCF Facebook page.

To find out more about the fall grant cycle at the MCCF, contact Crowell, christy@mccfinc.org or Jennifer Pitts, program manager info@mccfinc.org at (304) 372-4500.