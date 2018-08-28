Portland woman arrested in Athens County drug case; Search warrants executed in Mason County

OHIO VALLEY — Athens County drug investigation included search warrants executed in Mason County, as well as the arrest of a Meigs County woman in recent weeks, according to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

A news release from the office of Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn stated, that the office had led an investigation that resulted in the execution of search warrants in five counties, covering three states between Aug. 14, 2018, and Aug. 25, 2018.

An investigation began following the execution of a search warrant in Jacksonville, Ohio, on Aug. 10, by the Athens Major Crimes Unit, Athens County Sheriff’s Office and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

Tevon Vanhorn and Terrell Armour were arrested on Aug. 14, in Athens County, following the arrangement for the sale of heroin at the Carriage Hill Apartments in Athens with members of the Athens Major Crimes Unit, Athens Police Department and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office participating.

Later that night and into Wednesday morning, search warrants were executed in Ravenswood, West Virginia and New Haven, West Virginia by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, New Haven Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. The search warrant in Ravenswood, West Virginia also led to the arrest of Patricia McFall.

On Aug. 16, a search warrant was executed in Columbus by the Columbus Police Department and Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. Mercedes Snow was taken into custody.

Additional information led to the execution of a search warrant by the Dearborn Police Department and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office on Aug. 24 at the residence of Corenelius Tate in Dearborn, Michigan.

Prosecutor Blackburn states, “I am proud of my staff and their ability to once again intervene in the interstate trafficking of illegal substances. We continue to prosecute those who distribute illegal narcotics while trying to help those who become addicted.”

Tevon Vanhorn, 23, of Columbus, Ohio, was indicted for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree; four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the first degree; Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree; and two (2) counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree. Vanhorn is currently incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and will be arraigned on Sept. 5.

Terrell T. Armour, 20, of Detroit, Michigan, was indicted for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree; four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the first degree; and Trafficking in Heroin, a felony of the second degree. Armour is currently incarcerated at the Southeast Ohio Regional Jail and will be arraigned on Sept. 5.

Patricia McFall, 48, of Portland, Ohio, was indicted for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree. McFall was arrested in West Virginia and is awaiting extradition to Athens County, Ohio.

Corenelius Antonio Tate, 40, of Dearborn, Michigan was indicted for Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree and four counts of Trafficking in Heroin, felonies of the first degree. There is currently a nationwide warrant on indictment for Tate’s arrest.

Mercedes Snow, 25, of Columbus, Ohio plead to a Bill of Information filed on Aug. 21, 2018, charging Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the second degree.

Information from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.