Mason upgrade project moving forward

MASON — The second phase of a municipal wastewater upgrade project is progressing, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the Mason Town Council.

According to Mayor Donna Dennis, three firms were interviewed in an effort to choose an engineering company for the project. Triad Engineers was the firm chosen, and will be asked to submit a proposal.

The project will replace sewer lines throughout the town.

The council also agreed during the meeting to keep Colton McKinney as chief of the police department. McKinney recently completed his 90-day probationary period.

Members discussed a request from Bob’s Market to provide the business with a fourth entrance to their parking lot under the current sidewalk project. Mayor Dennis said the decision is not up to the council, but is up to the Department of Highways, which is funding the majority of the project.

In other action, the council:

Heard from resident Stella O’Bryan regarding fireworks going off in town, with the mayor telling her there is no ordinance against them;

Approved drawdowns for the wastewater project, as presented by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development Council;

Heard from the mayor that plans for the Clifton water project and new community building are ongoing;

Secured one band for the Oct. 13 Harvest Festival, with additional bands and vendors being sought;

Approved the destruction and replacement of a section of sidewalk on Second Street, at the owner’s expense, to provide an entrance for a proposed liquor store; and,

Heard from the mayor that she is meeting with business representatives regarding possible grants for the splash pad project, prior to the first committee meeting in September.

Present were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Marty Yeager, Sharon Kearns and Emily Henry.

The next meeting will be Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

