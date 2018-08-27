Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The request for a Mason County Student to attend school in Cabell County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for a Mason County Student to attend school in Jackson County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for a Putnam County student to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

FMLA for Carol Newlon, Teacher, Hannan Junior/Senior High, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Rosanna Anthony, preschool teacher, New Haven Elementary, to LD/BD/MI/AU teacher (pending permit agreement), Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-431-P, effective 2019-20 school year.

The employment of Heidi Creamer, school psychologist, central office, job #001-018-P, effective Aug. 23, 2018.

The employment of Thomas Miller, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Hannan JR/SR High (pending permit agreement), effective Aug. 23, 2018.

The following as substitute teachers, effective 2018-19 school year: Sharon Hall, Brenda Hanson, Tiffany Jenkins, Mona Romans, Jenni Starkey, Melissa Tibbetts, Lindsey Wedge, Myra Williams, Jeffrey Wittman, Heidi Wood, Tad Greathouse, Cassie Stamper, and Melissa Tench.

The resignation of Stephanie Birchfield, substitute cook, effective Aug. 14, 2018.

The transfer of Trinity Dean, aide New Haven Elementary, to aide, central office itinerant, job #001-043-I, effective Aug. 23, 2018.

The transfer of Melissa Williamson, custodian, Point Pleasant Junior/Senoir High, to custodian, central office, job #001-006-C, effective Aug. 23, 2018.

The employment of Janie Burdette and Tebaliah Martindale as Title I Interventionist, on an as needed basis, Job #001-700-E, effective August 23, 2018.

The employment of the following as homebound/alt. education teachers on an as needed basis, central office itinerant, job #001-045-E, effective Aug. 23, 2018: John Arnott, Amy Clendenen, William Cottrill, William Hamm, Rosalie Miller, Charlotte Oshel, Marybeth Pyles, Mona Romans, and Stacey Walton.

The resignation of Scott Goldsberry, junior high assistant football coach, Point Pleasant JR/SR High, effective Aug. 10, 2018.

The employment of Aaron Grate, junior high football coach, Wahama Junior/Senior High, job #503-206-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Rick Stafford, assistant varsity football coach, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-204-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Heidi Wood, head junior high cheerleading coach, first and second half, Wahama JR/SR High, job #503-235-S/503-235-.5S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for this evening, Aug 28, 6 p.m. at Wahama JR/SR High School.