Peaytt named Mrs. Midwest International 2019

POINT PLEASANT — Heather Peaytt, a Point Pleasant native, was recently crowned Mrs. Midwest International 2019.

The Mrs. International Pageant focuses on showcasing women who select and promote a platform of her choice throughout her reign.

Peaytt plans to continue to spread awareness and advocate for her platform, Diabetes – Don’t Sugarcoat It, as she has since she was 11 years old. Her mission is as follows: connect those who live with Type 1 Diabetes and empowering them to live happy, healthy lives; educate the public about the disease; teach the public about service animals, more specifically about Diabetic Alert Dogs; advocate for funding for better treatments and, one day, a cure.

Peaytt has been living with Type 1 Diabetes for 19 years and has had a Diabetic Alert Dog for three years.

She now lives in Columbus, Ohio and is a global ambassador for the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Beyond Type 1.

“When I was first diagnosed I was told during my hospital stay by a doctor I’m a girl with diabetes, but I shouldn’t let that get in the way of doing anything, and I haven’t,” said Peaytt, “I’ve graduated college, I’m successful in the advertising field, I’m married to a wonderful husband and this year I’m Mrs. Midwest International 2019, traveling the country speaking about diabetes, the impact it’s had on my life and my family’s life, and about my Diabetic Alert Dog named Spud.”

Peaytt will compete on July 19 and July 20 in 2019 for the title of Mrs. International 2019 in Charleston.

Heather Peaytt https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0825.Community1.jpeg Heather Peaytt Courtesy