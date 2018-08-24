Supporting the New Haven pool

NEW HAVEN — The swim season at the New Haven Municipal Swimming Pool is quickly coming to a close, but that doesn’t mean the pool will be forgotten until spring.

The Mason County Commission recently made a $1,000 donation to jumpstart fundraising efforts to keep the pool open once again next year. Commission President Tracy Doolittle, along with Commissioners Sam Nibert and Rick Handley, met representatives of the town and pool committee on-site to make the donation.

The pool was in jeopardy earlier this year of remaining closed. With monetary and other assistance from local businesses and individuals, however, the pool not only stayed open, but offered free admission to everyone for the entire season.

And with free admission came larger crowds. There were many days during the summer months when attendance topped 100 adults and children.

The donations were gathered by town officials and volunteer Pool Manager Bernita Allen, as well as a newly formed pool committee. The committee is made up of Phyllis Arthur, Lisa Crump, Lisa Honaker, Cathy Zerkle, and Alice Humphreys.

Arthur said the committee is meeting Friday afternoon with New Haven Mayor Greg Kaylor and Recorder Roberta Hysell to discuss possible grant applications. The committee members will meet regularly throughout the fall, with fundraisers set to be announced in October or November.

Arthur is also slated to speak at the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Aug. 28 regarding the pool. The luncheon will be held at the St. Paul Lutheran Church fellowship hall at noon.

Arthur stated she hated to see the pool close this year, because she felt once it did, it would never reopen. She added it was really heartwarming to see everyone jump on board to save the pool.

While many contributed money for the facility, several provided other items. Jamie Roush of RK Innovations, LLC, stepped up and provided chemicals for the majority of the season. Pharmacist David Morgan donated two wooden picnic tables, 14 resin Adirondack chairs, and glow sticks for a back-to-school glow party.

Another large donation is in the works for next year. The Point Pleasant City Council recently announced in a meeting that members are going to create a contact with New Haven to provide them with the slide and diving board from a former pool in their city.

Since the beginning of August, due to the fair and the start of school, pool days have been reduced to weekends. The pool will be open on Saturday and Sunday this week, as well as next. The final day of the season will be on Labor Day Monday.

