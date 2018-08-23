Prevention coalition looks at ‘logic model’

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Prevention Coalition (MCPC) recently met for its regularly scheduled meeting and worked together on making a logic model.

Bill O’Dell of the Putnam Wellness Coalition was in attendance giving advice on the construction of the model. O’Dell advised the MCPC members to utilize their model as a work plan.

Greg Fowler, executive director of the Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN), and Brittni Kaylor, MCPC coordinator, explained the topics which they believe the coalition should focus on are heroine abuse, underage drinking, and prescription drug abuse.

O’Dell commented these focus topics need to be the main reasons why the MCPC was formed and why the members continue to do their work within the organization. He added not to tackle these topics as just individual issues, but also how these issues relate together and to remember that with time, highly abused substances can change/vary.

O’Dell gave an example of alcohol being a “gateway” into the abuse of other substances. The question of when did the individual begin drinking can come into the equation as well and if it was at a pre-legal age, how was access given to the individual.

Fowler explained the coalition evolved from the prescription drug abuse in the Mason County area and the members wanted to figure out what got people onto that path.

O’Dell advised the MCPC members to give attention to environmental issues regarding those individuals who suffer from addictions. He explained many people need a change of their culture to progress. He encouraged them to also implement the use of surveys, such as giving a PRIDE survey to students in sixth, eighth, and 11th grades within local schools and giving survey to youth attending Teen Institute.

O’Dell advised the MCPC members to utilize this meetings discussion as a focus group because all the members shared personal comments on what they see in their daily work and what they feel needs to be addressed.

Fowler said at the next meeting, the focus group discussion will be reviewed. He commented he will also be continuing to work on having more involvement by certain agencies within the community.

In other business, Fowler discussed plans for the upcoming town hall. The coalition discussed possible speakers for the event which will be held at First Church of the Nazarene. It will be a combination of information on foster parenting and prevention and will be organized by the MCPC and the FRN. Fowler commented he would like to bridge the gap between these two elements. He said by the next meeting he will have a rough agenda for the event and have a date.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

