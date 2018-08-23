Country Fall Festival Royals chosen

POINT PLEASANT — New royalty was chosen over the weekend and those crowned will reign over the annual Country Fall Festival at the West Virginia State Farm Museum Oct. 6-7.

A total of 30 contestants competed on Sunday and nine captured festival titles.

Alisa Grady of Buffalo is this year’s Miss Country Fall Festival Queen. She is the 17 year old daughter of Jim and Vallery Withrow and a senior at Buffalo High School.

First runner-up was Siera Toles of Point Pleasant. Toles also took the Photogenic award in the Miss division. She is the daughter of Mark and Brandi Toles and a junior at West Virginia University.

In the Teen division, Corbin Casto of Ripley took home the title. She is the 13 year old daughter of Jonathon and Cassie Casto. She is a seventh grader at Ripley Middle School.

First runner-up went to Ryleigh Wilkinson of Saint Albans. She is the 13 year old daughter of Randy and Krista Wilkinson.

Mackenzie Long, the 15 year old daughter of Larry and Angie Long, won the Teen Miss Photogenic Award.

Capturing the Ms. Country Fall Festival title was Darian Miller, the 21 year old daughter of Melinda Kingery of Gallipolis, Ohio. She is a junior at the University of Rio Grande. Miller also received the Photogenic award.

This year’s Mrs. Country Fall Festival Queen was awarded to Kiley Lanham of Hurricane. She is married to Richie and has two children, Zane and Drake. Lanham also received the Photogenic award.

First runner-up went to Krystal Rectenwald of Hurricane.

McKenzie Roush of Point Pleasant was voted as Miss Congeniality. She is the 18 year old daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush of Point Pleasant and a student at Buckeye Hills Career Center.

In the children’s age groups, five were crowned divisional queens.

Reagan Kimbler of Hurricane won Wee Miss; Natalie Akers of Evans won Tiny Miss; Makenna Nutter of Point Pleasant won Little Miss; Abby Woodall of Point Pleasant won Young Miss; and Jalyn Ramsey of Cottageville won Junior Miss.

Kimbler is the daughter of Todd and Brittany Kimbler.

First runner-up in Wee Miss went to Paizleigh Painter of Point Pleasant. She is the daughter of Hannah Painter of Bidwell, Ohio. Painter also won Photogenic in this age group.

Akers is the daughter of Nathan and Ashley Akers.

First runner-up in Tiny Miss went to Ella Grant, daughter of Jeremy and Danielle Grant of Southside.

Miss Photogenic went to Avery Pinson of Point Pleasant, the daughter of Jonathon and Amy Pinson.

Nutter is the daughter of Gretchen Hammond and Brian Nutter.

First runner-up in Little Miss went to Patsy Branscomb of Bainbridge, Ohio. She is the daughter of Billy Bob and Sherry Branscomb. Branscomb also won Photogenic in this age group.

Woodall is the daughter of Michael and Tara Woodall. She also won the Photogenic award.

Ramsey is the daughter of Jeremiah and Jamie Ramsey.

First runner-up in Junior Miss went to Hannah Pope, daughter of Christina Pope and Phillip Pope of Gallipolis.

Miss Photogenic went to Adalynne Baldwin of Ravenswood. She is the daughter of Clinton and Cassandra Lott, and Shae and Holley Baldwin.

The Photo Contest Winners were Reagan Kimbler, Avery Pinson, and Ella Grant.

Giving up their titles was Wendi Williams, Classy Miss Queen; Elizabeth Barger, Mrs. Queen; Lori Stump, Ms. Queen; Courtney Winter, Teen Miss Queen; Makayla Billings, Little Miss Queen; Henley Taylor, Tiny Miss Queen; and Neveah Dalton, Wee Miss Queen. Other 2017 royalty not in attendance were Kelsey Price, Miss Queen; Katie Cullen, Junior Miss Queen; and Emerson Mizer, Young Miss Queen.

Submitted by Delyssa Edwards.

The Country Fall Festival Junior Royalty includes, front row, from left, Reagan Kimbler, Wee Miss Queen; Natalie Akers, Tiny Miss Queen. Back row, front, from left, Abby Woodall, Young Miss Queen; Jalyn Ramsey, Junior Miss Queen; Makenna Nutter, Little Miss Queen. This year's representatives for the Country Fall Festival are, from left, Kiley Lanham, Mrs. Queen; Corbin Casto, Teen Miss Queen; Alisa Grady, Miss Queen; Darian Miller, Ms. Queen. The royalty will reign over the festival at the West Virginia State Farm Museum during Oct. 6-7.

