POINT PLEASANT — A new addition has recently been added to Hartley Square, honoring Mason County veterans.

The memorial plaque reads, “In Honor of All Mason County Veterans – by the Hartley family.”

Hartley Square is located at the intersection of 4th and Main Streets.

Charles Humphreys, executive director of Main Street Point Pleasant, shared the start of Hartley Square began with the installation of the Hartley Square clock.

The Hartley Square clock reads, “In Honor of Art E. Hartley Sr. for his dedication to the development of Point Pleasant – by Art E. Hartley Jr., Vitus Ray Hartley, Gregory Kent Hartley – December 19, 2016.”

Humphreys explained the Hartley family wanted the Hartley Square clock to be an addition to the intersection of 4th and Main Streets as a way to “bring back history to the future.” He explained many years ago an old similarly-styled clock was located at the Lowe Hotel.

Humphreys shared between 4th and Main Street is much more than intersection, it is Point Pleasant’s focal point. He explained many events and activities held along Main Street begin and end at this certain intersection.

Humphreys described the Hartley family as a “community family” and shared they continually want to stay and are a “big part of the community” and are the type of people to step up when they are needed.

Humphreys shared everyone of the community who he has spoken with has shared how much they “love” the new addition to Hartley Square.

“It shows off community pride,” Humphreys said.

He shared in the near future scenes of times past will be appearing on Main Street.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

