Mason County FRN updated on agencies

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Family Resource Network (FRN) recently met, discussing upcoming inter-agency events.

Bree Ramey, WorkForce West Virginia Career Center, explained Jessica Legg of the Baby Pantry will be hosting a “Biggest Loser Challenge,” the contest will begin at the upcoming Baby Pantry, Monday, Aug. 27, 5-7 p.m. at the Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant and continue through Nov. 26. Those interested can contact Legg on Facebook to sign up, anyone is welcome to join.

Ramey shared Christmas sign ups for the Mason County Baby Pantry will begin in November. Ramey shared the Baby Pantry is need of donations of toddler beds and crib mattresses.

Mountain State Healthy Families will be holding a fall safety discussion and demonstration as part of the program’s Circle of Parents monthly activity at Krodel Park on Wednesday, Aug. 29 at 6 p.m. All Mason County residents are welcome to attend, but must register.

Western Regional CASA will be holding a informational session on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Library. A representative shared volunteers for the program are still needed.

The first Teen Institute for the new FRN year will be held on Friday, Oct. 19 for select fifth, sixth, 10th, 11th, and 12th Mason County students. Greg Fowler, executive director of the FRN, explained the event will be featuring simulation drunk driving goggles, a discussion on healthy eating, a discussion on sexual abuse prevention, a discussion with Lakin Correctional Center inmates, interaction with drug dogs, and teen court registration to name a few activities.

Fowler discussed tentative plans for quarterly Career Connection trainings and a town hall.

He explained the first Career Connection training will most likely be held in November. These trainings will be similarly styled to Teen Institute, teaching youth about healthy eating, prevention against tobacco, alcohol, and drugs, etc., and consumer training, explained Fowler. He said the youth will be able to speak with Lakin Correctional Center inmates as well. Along with training, Fowler also wants the youth exposed to positive role models within the community to mentor them.

The upcoming town hall will be a combination of information on foster parenting and prevention and will be organized by the FRN and the Mason County Prevention Coalition, explained Fowler.

In other business, a representative of the Prestera Center said there is a position open at the recovery house and she mentioned upcoming events at the center including “Purses for a Purpose” and the walk for suicide prevention/awareness.

John Machir, Mason County Homeless Shelter director, discussed the Rapid Re-housing program at the homeless shelter where he and the housing manager will be working with landlords within the community to find housing for individuals and/or families. Machir explained through this program the individual’s security deposit of first and last months rent can be paid, an additional month of rent, and three half-payments of rent.

Also, there was a discussion concerning the various back to school events that have recently been held throughout the community; a discussion concerning the initiative “The Shared Table” within West Virginia school systems; a discussion concerning updates of Teen Court.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

