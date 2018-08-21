Concert series plays on

POINT PLEASANT — A change has been made in the line-up for Mayor’s Night Out this Friday as the free concert series begins to wind down for the summer.

Due to a cancellation by originally scheduled The Deep Creatures, locally known artist Brittany Franklin will be filling the Riverfront Park with her sounds of rhythm and blues, soul, and pop when she takes the stage at 8 p.m. this Friday.

On her music page, Franklin states, “Music is healing, provides us with so much love. I am a musician and I appreciate the support from back in the day to now and hope everyone enjoys it.”

Franklin performs in several venues and festivals throughout the Ohio Valley region. Franklin composes and performs original music as well as performs cover songs. Along with being a solo artist, she is also in a local band called Pop Friction where she is the vocalist and rhythm guitarist. Pop Friction performs rhythm and blues, soul, rock, reggae, progressive rock, and Americana.

Franklin recently released her single, “Energy” which is available on Itunes, Amazon, Spotify, and Tidal.

Rounding out the Mayor’s Night Out series, Karen Allen, will take the stage on Aug. 31, the first official night of the Tribute to the River festival, so boats will be lined up along the Riverfront Park.

According to Allen’s music profile, she was born and raised in Point Pleasant which in her opinion has affected her music. She is regarded as being a performer grounded in country folk and roots rock, but also ventures into indie pop, alternative rock, and experimental sounds with her music.

Allen was the founding member of the alternative-grunge band called Crazy Jane. The band recorded and toured in support of three albums, performed at the legendary CBGB’s (NYC), NPR’s “Mountain Stage”, NXNE Music Festival (Toronto) to name a few and performed alongside acts such as They Might Be Giants, Violent Femmes, Donna the Buffalo, Julian Lennon, and Robyn Hitchcock.

Her upcoming release, “Here We Are Now,” is considered to be “the culmination of a life beset with extraordinary experiences.”

The record was engineered and produced by Ken Stringfellow and is described as ranging from honest provocative lyrics to moody atmospheric swirls and textures to unforgettable melodies.

Some information for this article was used from www.karenallenmusic.com and www.facebook.com/Brittany-Franklin.

Karen Allen https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0822.Allen_.jpg Karen Allen Brittany Franklin https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0822.MayorsNight.jpg Brittany Franklin

Franklin to perform this Friday

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.