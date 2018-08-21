New Haven’s garbage truck problems

NEW HAVEN — Mechanical problems with the municipal garbage truck are still plaguing the New Haven Town Council.

Members heard from Mayor Greg Kaylor, at the most recent meeting, that repairs to the truck are averaging $4,000 every four months.

The truck is once again in the shop. The City of Point Pleasant is loaning the town one of its trucks until repairs are completed in September.

The mayor said a more permanent fix is imperative. The dilemma, Kaylor said, is there are no used garbage trucks available, or any new ones sitting on lots somewhere. They must be ordered.

Kaylor said he has looked at the trucks from Hino Motors Manufacturing, which are built in Mineral Wells, WV. The trucks do not require tandem axles. At a cost of approximately $125,000, if ordered today, the mayor said it would be a year before the truck was delivered.

An Aug. 21 work session has been set to discuss the matter.

Three estimates were received by the council to replace the main section of the roof on the community building. The town received $16,700 from the insurance company on the claim, after the roof began leaking.

Estimates were received from Alltek in the amount of $33,000, S&H Builders for $32,250, and C&C Builders in the amount of $17,500.

Specifications for the job were not given out, so council members are unsure if all estimates are for the same quality of materials. The project was tabled until further details could be gathered.

In other action, the council:

Issued building permits to Stan Reitmire, Sharon Jarvis, James Shell and the First Church of God;

Gave permission to a representative of Capital Insurance Group to look over the town insurance rates in an effort to save money;

Received a letter from the Department of Highways, following a plea from council, stating Haven Heights will not be repaved;

Heard a report from the mayor that the monthly payment for the present water project will be a little over $17,500 a month, beginning March 1, 2020;

Approved two water project drawdowns as submitted by Kathy Elliott of Region II Planning and Development, in the amounts of $2,345.50 and $2,773.50, both for legal services; and,

Discussed work to be completed on both Fourth and Main streets.

The next meeting will be Aug. 27 at 6 p.m.

Attending were Mayor Kaylor, Recorder Roberta Hysell, and council members Matt Shell, Grant Hysell, and Steve Carpenter.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.