Non-profits to benefit from fair booth

MASON — A number of local non-profits will soon reap the harvest of a Bend Area church’s hard work, although they are totally unaware.

Faith Baptist Church of Mason operated a food booth for the first time at this year’s Mason County Fair. With a profit of over $5,200 at the close of the week, the congregation will now choose which, among eight different groups, will receive the money.

Pastor Joshua Waybright said the eight non-profits include homeless, food relief, and children’s ministries.

“We want to help the hungry, impoverished, and neglected or abandoned children,” he said.

The pastor added church members are praying regarding how the money will be distributed. It could be all to one group or divided between a few, but Pastor Waybright said he doubts it will be split all eight ways. The decision will be made at a meeting on Sept. 11.

Some would call the details surrounding the church operating the food booth as “fate” or “luck,” but to the church, it was a God thing and definitely had not been planned.

A church member was approached by a fair board member after it was learned the Wahama Band Boosters would not be able to operate the booth this year. That church member mentioned it to more members, and it was finally taken before the congregation for a vote.

Church Secretary Rhonda Sayre said as one deacon put it, “We all can’t go to Haiti for mission work, but we can all do a mission here.”

Following the affirmative vote, the band boosters loaned the church several pieces of its food service equipment. Church ladies sent roasters and crock pots. Men grilled over 20 cases of chicken throughout the week, and women served up hotdogs, barbecues, and the now-famous “fearless” fries with jalapeno peppers.

And as the church members carried on with what they saw as a way to help others, a number of blessings took place. The church held a Bible study at the booth each morning. Pastor Waybright said they were able to minister to several people, and in particular, the carnival workers.

“They are on the road 11 months out of the year and don’t get a chance to go to church,” the pastor stated.

He added one worker was given a t-shirt, and another a new Bible, which brought the worker to tears. The worker traveled from the Mason County Fair to the one at Meigs County, where Pastor Waybright later met him one morning for coffee.

The pastor noted it was really cool for the church members to get to hang out together at the fair all week. He said it was a time of building relationships and encouraging each other.

Sayre said she would like to thank all those who patronized the booth, which will help them meet the needs of others in the area. Pastor Waybright said the band has the option to return to the booth at next year’s fair, and he hopes it is in the position to be able to do so.

Faith Baptist Church of Mason took over a food booth at the Mason County Fair this year, after its former organization could not operate it. Proceeds from the booth will benefit local non-profit ministries. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.21-Faith.jpg Faith Baptist Church of Mason took over a food booth at the Mason County Fair this year, after its former organization could not operate it. Proceeds from the booth will benefit local non-profit ministries.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

