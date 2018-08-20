Local residents recognized

POINT PLEASANT — Local residents were recently recognized for their involvement in the community by the members of Main Street Point Pleasant.

The Main Street Awards are presented yearly to a board member of the year, a business of the year, a political figure of the year, and a volunteer of the year.

Charles Humphreys, executive director of Main Street Point Pleasant, shared all year round he pays close attention to those he works alongside within the community and makes note of the individuals who are the type of people a community needs and helps make the community prosper. Each year, select Point Pleasant residents are acknowledged by the state and presented with a certificate by Main Street Point Pleasant members for being an important asset to the city.

Valerie Johnson, branch manager of People’s Bank, received the board member of the year award. Humphrey’s commented Johnson is “such a spark of energy that Main Street Point Pleasant needs.” He said Johnson fits in and works well with everyone and is a very knowledgeable woman.

Roy Mayes, Shane Leonard, and Deb Leonard of Solid Rock Studios received the business of the year award. Humphrey’s explained Solid Rock Studios is today’s “what’s happening business” that Main Street needed and said this group of individuals will be “doing a lot of good for Main Street.”

Gabe Roush, Point Pleasant City councilman, received the political figure of the year award. Humphrey’s shared Roush is much more than just a “political person” but also a “community person.” He explained Roush has an energetic spirit and is always aware and involved in what is going on in the community.

Susan Paulson received the volunteer of the year award. Humphrey’s commented Paulson is one the biggest helping hands during the annual holiday light show held at Krodel Park. He added Paulson is also always willing to help with any other projects within the community should she be needed.

The Main Street Awards were recently presented to Point Pleasant locals. Pictured from left to right are Charles Humphreys, executive director of Main Street Point Pleasant; Valerie Johnson, board member of the year award recipient; Gabe Roush, political figure of the year award recipient;Deb Leonard, Shane Leonard, and Roy Mayes of Solid Rock Studios, business of the year award recipients; Susan Paulson, volunteer of the year award recipient.

Main Street awards

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

