Cline case moved to circuit court

POINT PLEASANT — A Jackson County, W.Va. woman charged in the death of a Gallipolis, Ohio man recently appeared for her preliminary hearing in Mason County Magistrate Court.

Bunky S. Cline, 54, of Kenna, appeared before Magistrate Cheryl Ross who found probable cause. Preliminary hearings do not determine guilt, they determine if there is probable cause to believe that an offense has been committed. The case now moves to Mason County Circuit Court for possible, further court proceedings.

Cline remains incarcerated at Western Regional Jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, Cline was arrested for murder in the first degree by law enforcement with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department.

The criminal complaint stated, Cline did enter her vehicle, a 2005 Chevrolet Equinox, and did, allegedly, run down and kill Carl F. Hooten, 56, of Gallipolis. Cline reportedly admitted to law enforcement that she had hit Hooton with her vehicle, but said it was not intentional, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint stated, upon the deputies observation of the scene, Cline’s actions were reportedly considered more severe than just hitting Hooton and injuring him.

Hooton appears to have been run over, then possibly run over again by the vehicle, as stated in the criminal complaint. The track marks from the vehicle, allegedly, cross over and over in the area where Hooton’s body was found.

Cline had also knocked out two fence posts as she traveled through the camping area, reportedly, showing that she was probably chasing Hooton with the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies responded to the area of Chief Cornstalk Pond in Southside in reference to a pedestrian being struck by a motor vehicle. Upon arrival, they found Hooton deceased from what appeared to be injuries sustained from a motor vehicle.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

