Bossard offers access to Lynda.com

GALLIPOLIS — Access to over 12,000 online courses geared toward developing workforce skills and continuing education is now available to patrons of Bossard Memorial Library thanks to a statewide expansion of online learning through a partnership between Lynda.com, the Ohio Library Council, and the Ohio Public Library Information Network.

Now owned by LinkedIn, Lynda.com has been providing online learning content for 20 years, and offers courses ranging from computer programming, online marketing, 3D graphics and animation, to songwriting. Courses are taught by industry experts through video courses that are designed for every skill level.

Bossard Memorial Library Director Debbie Saunders is excited to offer free access to this important resource that will supplement online classes already provided to library patrons through Gale Courses for Public Libraries.

According to Saunders, since its inception in March 2015, Bossard Library patrons have logged over 10,400 hours of class time in various Gale Courses such as Discover Sign Language, Accounting Fundamentals, Medical Terminology, A to Z Grant Writing, among many more.

“With our patrons now having access to the thousands of online courses offered through Lynda.com, in addition to those offered by Gale, the opportunities for lifelong learning have grown exponentially,” Saunders said.

Saunders also reported that these resources can not only be utilized by individuals, but also by area employers for continuing education for their staff.

“Employers are encouraged to utilize both Gale Courses for Public Libraries and Lynda.com to meet their employee training needs,” she said. “One local employer has taken advantage of the Medical Terminology and Medical Coding courses to train their staff. Having this library resource at hand is a cost and time saving benefit both to the employee and the employer.”

In addition to providing courses on business, communication, and leadership skills, Lynda.com offers instruction on various computer software, from basic to advanced, including Microsoft Word and Excel; the latest versions of popular operating systems, including Windows 10, Android, and Linux; coding and markup languages such as Java, Python, MySQL, HTML, CSS, and PHP; as well as courses related to the creative arts, photography, video editing, graphic design, and many more.

Lynda.com also offers more than 50 “learning paths” to help individuals explore and prepare for various career choices, or to stay ahead in their current job.

Normally, Lynda.com requires a paid subscription, but Bossard Memorial Library patrons can access Lynda.com content from any computer with internet access, anywhere, any time. Patrons will simply need their library card number and their four-digit PIN.

Providing free access to Lynda.com, as well as other online learning tools to its patrons is a return on the investment the community has made and continues to make in Bossard Memorial Library, according to Saunders.

“The library board and staff recognize and greatly appreciate the support that the community provides to the library,” Saunders said. “We continually strive to provide not only traditional library services, but also unique services that enhance the quality of life of those in our community.”

Access to course content is only available through the library’s website and not directly through the Lynda.com homepage. Visit bossardlibrary.org for more information. For more information on how to obtain a library card, please call Bossard Library at (740) 446-7323 or visit the library.

Grants public access to free online learning content

Staff Report

Submitted by Bossard Memorial Library

