Man arraigned in vehicle homicide case

GALLIPOLIS — A Crown City man charged with the second-degree felony of aggravated vehicular assault, a reported crime involved with an accident which resulted in the death of a Gallipolis resident Wednesday, was arraigned Friday morning.

Matthew Preston, 38, was also charged with two first-degree misdemeanor OVI counts and one second-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument. Gallia County Prosecutor Jason Holdren asked that Gallipolis Municipal Judge Eric Mulford consider at $2 million bond with a 10 percent surety because of reports that Preston had encountered law enforcement three times within 48 hours. According to complaint records and law enforcement interviews, each of those encounters reported that Preston had been impaired and operating a vehicle with the last resulting in a collision and the death of Robert Baxter, Jr., 66, of Gallipolis. Mulford agreed and set the requested bond amount.

Complaint records say that Preston “was traveling westbound on State Route 588 in the area of milepost 6 (Wednesday afternoon of Gallia County). At this location, Preston struck Robert Baxter (Jr.) as Baxter was traveling on a motorcycle eastbound on State Route 588. At the time of the collision, Preston was traveling in the eastbound lane of State Route 588 while attempting to pass a truck on a double yellow line, in a curve, on a hillcrest. Due to the impact of the collision, Robert Baxter suffered fatal injuries. (Troopers) were on scene and while conversing with Preston observed signs of obvious impairment. At the request of (the trooper), Preston performed standard field sobriety testing and was determined to be impaired. (Troopers) arrested Preston for OVI.”

According to another criminal complaint filed regarding an incident that happened the Tuesday (Aug. 14),” (Responding law enforcement officer) was dispatched to an unresponsive male at (gas station in Rio Grande area). Upon arrival, five doses of 4 mg Naloxone was administered to Matthew S. Preston. Matthew was behind the driver seat of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition and the engine running. Matthew was removed from the vehicle and was revived. Upon searching the general area where Matthew was sitting, an uncapped needle was located under the driver seat. Matthew informed EMS that he used heroin. Matthew was transported to Holzer Medical Center for treatment. Please issue warrant.”

“Ours was a call of an overdose,” said Rio Grande Police Chief Josh Davies previoiusly. “He was unresponsive. We were able to get him responsive and he was transported by squad to the hospital. We did our criminal charges and he had to be treated so there was nothing else we could do because he had to be treated by the hospital. Afterwards, I conversed with the (Gallipolis City Solicitor Adam Salisbury) regarding charges and he recommended we charge him (Preston) with OVI because he was behind the wheel of the vehicle with the keys in the ignition, the engine running and he was unresponsive.”

Preston was at the hospital before Rio officers conversed with the solicitor about an OVI charge, said Davies.

“There’s ways (charges can be filed),” said Davies. “Obviously, (Preston was out of Rio Grande jurisdiction at the time he was taken to Holzer Medical Center). Usually, a summons or criminal complaint will be filed (with the courts), which is just what we did. We filed a complaint against (Preston). At that time, once he’s taken by the hospital, we don’t know the extent of what’s going to happen…We have to see what happens (whether an individual survives an overdose). It’s kind of a case by case basis on what the situation is. In an overdose, you may have no charges on him whatsoever.”

In an attempt to follow procedure, Davies said Rio Grande police went to converse with the solicitor for legal counsel to make certain what was the best course of action to take next. The warrant, as previously illustrated in the complaint from Rio Grande police, was not issued until after the conversation with the solicitor.

According to an earlier conversation with Ohio State Highway Patrol Commander Barry Call, troopers had another incident at a gas station on Jackson Pike with Preston at approximately 11:30 p.m., the same Tuesday evening. He was arrested for OVI, after going through a field sobriety test, taken back to the post and processed for the reported incident. Preston was released into the care of an individual who had the situation explained to him, that Preston was still impaired, and who signed a release form to take Preston into his custody and care. Preston was released around 1:30 a.m. in the morning, Wednesday. The fatality which resulted in Baxter’s death happened around 12:37 p.m., that afternoon.

“One of (law enforcement) processes is allowing an impaired driver to get a ride (when released),” said Call.

OVI charges in Ohio are typically considered misdemeanors. An OVI charge becomes a felony when a suspect has three or more previous OVI convictions within a period of 10 years, according to 4511.19 of the Ohio Revised Code.

According to Gallipolis Municipal Court online records, Preston had no previous OVI charges. Court reports say he had previous encounters with law enforcement over the last decade for various issues.

Matthew Preston enters the Gallipolis Municipal Courtroom for his arraignment for the alleged crime of aggravated vehicular homicide. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_DSC_0071.jpg Matthew Preston enters the Gallipolis Municipal Courtroom for his arraignment for the alleged crime of aggravated vehicular homicide. Dean Wright | OVP

Court sets bond at $2 million, 10 percent surety