Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The Memorandum of Understanding between Mason County Board of Education and Mountain State Healthy Families to provide services for students in Mason County Schools.

The request for a student from Cabell County to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for two students from Wood County to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for three Mason County students to attend school in Cabell County for the 2018-19 school year.

Trista Jordan, Kelly Hughes, Walter Hughes, and Angela Staats, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Volunteers from Hannan Junior/Senior High (HJSH), Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High (PPJSH), and Point Pleasant Primary School (PPIS) for the 2018-19 school year.

HJSH — Ashley Cossin , Stewart Duke, Donna Duke,Tylee Oldham,Earl Oldham, Brenda Stover, Beverly Sturgeon,Greg Thomas, Dee Thomas, Samantha Wallace, Emilee Wallace, and Barbara Wallace.

PPJSHS — Bo Burgess, Ginger Campbell, Alicia Cook, Jordan Decker, Joshua Fisher, Susan Hatten, Michael Hatten, Andrea Henderson, Kelly Hughes, Walter Hughes, Trista Jordan, Jeffery Michael, Randy Mitchell, Melvin Mock, Scott Nibert, Jonathan Pinson, Kimberly Pridemore, Tomi- Renee Pullins, Staci Sayre, and Angela Staats.

PPPS — Bo Burgess, Jordan Decker, Joshua Fisher, Jeffery Michael, Randy Mitchell, Melvin Mock, and Jonathan Pinson.

The transfer of Emily Hall, band/music teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, to assistant band/music Teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-811-P, effective 2019-20 school year. The motion carries with four yes votes from Billings, Cossin, Shobe, and Tennant and one no vote from Bonecutter.

The employment of Diana Bossie, 7-12 grade mathematics teacher, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-858-P, effective Aug. 16, 2018.

The employment of John Carlisle, band/music/choir Teacher, Ashton/Hannan Jr/Sr High, job #216-227-P/501-625-P, effective Aug. 16, 2018.

The employment of James Toth, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher (pending permit agreement), Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-724-P, effective Aug. 16, 2018.

The following as substitute teachers for the 2018-19 school year: Christa Burris, Dottie Henderson, Alea Hipes, Teresa Miller, Kathy Pack, Samuel Saunders, Paul Sayre, Ashley Siders, and Diane Smith.

FMLA for Rita Nott, aide, central office itinerant, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective 2018-19 school year.

The following re-classifications in accordance with West Virginia Code 18-A-4-8 for the 2018-19 school year: Delores Burris, secretary 220 days to 210 days; Lisa Albright, secretary 205 days to secretary 210 days; Keri Black, secretary II to secretary III.

The transfer of Jeremy Huffman, bus operator of route #2085 to route #2066, Job #014-139-C, effective Aug. 16, 2018.

The employment of Ray Robinson, substitute bus operator, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Layne Thompson, seventh grade boys basketball coach, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job #502-116-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Mike Wolfe, junior high head softball coach, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-224-S, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The hiring of Jeffrey A. Davis, on a temporary basis, to supply additional professional accounting services as needed, effective Aug. 14, 2018 through June 30, 2019. County Funds will be the funding source.

The hiring of Jerry N. Legg, on a temporary, as needed basis, to supply WVEIS data programs and related data extraction services, effective Aug. 14, 2018 through June 30, 2019. County Funds will be the funding source.

The ratification of orders issued, transfers, and supplements. Check Numbers 101181 through 101318, total Amount: $631,963.63.

The ratification of check #101319 to Shobe, in the amount of $316.30. The motion passes with four yes votes from Billings, Bonecutter, Cossin, and Tennant and an abstain from Shobe.

The board of education members will hold a special personnel meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 6 p.m. at the Mason County Board of Education Office and the next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug 28, 6 p.m. at Wahama JR/SR High School.