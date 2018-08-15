OSHP investigates motorcycle fatality

RODNEY — The Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle crash involving one fatality that occurred Wednesday at roughly 12:37 p.m.

The crash occurred on State Route 588 north of milepost 6 in Gallia County. The roadway was closed as a result of the crash and closure lasted approximately three hours.

A 2007 Harley Davidson Street Bob, driven by Robert Baxter, Jr., 66, of Gallipolis, was traveling southeast on State Route 588. A 2008 Blazer, driven by Matthew Preston, 37, of Crown City, was traveling northwest on Ohio 588 when it reportedly went left of center and struck the motorcycle head-on. Baxter did not survive the incident and Preston and a passenger were treated for non-incapacitating injuries on scene.

Preston was taken into custody for suspected impairment while driving and housed in the Gallia Jail.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Gallia Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Gallia EMS.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_web1_web1_Tribune-25-12-5.jpg