GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Local businesses and consumers should be on the alert for reported counterfeit bills in the area.

The Gallia County Chamber of Commerce has been notified that a local bank in Gallipolis, Ohio has received, from local businesses, 8 counterfeit $100 bills, 1985 series, with the serial number D23542075A.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Untitled-collage-2.jpg