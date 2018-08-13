Posted on by

Born and Raised Fair Awards


Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.

Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Derek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Nate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award.


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.

Derek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award.

Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award.

Nate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award.

Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award.

Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award.

Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Scholarship4-1-.jpgChloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Derek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Scholarship4-2-.jpgDerek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Scholarship6-1-.jpgCrimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Nate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Scholarship7.jpgNate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0814.Scholar.jpgLevi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0814.Scholar2.jpgKate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award. Ashley Durst | Courtesy