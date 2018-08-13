Born and Raised Fair Awards

Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.

Derek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award.

Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award.

Nate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award.

Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award.

Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award.