Born and Raised Fair Awards

Chloe Patrick was presented with a $500 check from Bob’s Market & Greenhouses for the born and raised goat award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Derek Schwartz was presented with a $500 check from Drop Time Properties for the born and raised feeder calf award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Crimson Cochran was presented with a $500 check from City Ice & Fuel for the born and raised lamb award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Nate Benson was presented with a $500 check from Pursley Carpentry and J&T Shorthorn for the born and raised heifer award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Levi Wright was presented with a $500 check from Eastman’s Piggly Wiggly for the born and raised hog award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Kate Henderson was presented with a $1,000 check from Ohio Valley Bank for the born and raised steer award.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
