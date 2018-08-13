Scenes from the 2018 Mason County Fair

Market Steer Grand Champion winner Colton Arrington and Reserve Champion Kate Henderson.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Pretty baby contestants.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
The Jack Sturgeon Award was presented to Colton Arrington.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
The John Kay Memorial Award went to Gage Fields.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson enjoying some cotton candy.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Ashley McByrde pictured with Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and her court Marlee Bruner and Karlee Edmonds.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
A scene from the tractor pulls.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
A scene from the truck pulls.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Youngun’s Calf Show trophy winner.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Seed Spitting contestant.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson with her steer.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
The Michael Rainey Memorial Award went to Justin Rainey.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Master Showmanship, senior division, second place, went to Dalton Dangerfield.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Several 4-H members show an animal at the fair.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
Master Showmanship, junior division, second place, went to Payton Staats.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
The McKamey’s during their performance on Tuesday evening at the fair.
Ashley Durst | Courtesy
