Scenes from the 2018 Mason County Fair


Market Steer Grand Champion winner Colton Arrington and Reserve Champion Kate Henderson.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday2-1-.jpgMarket Steer Grand Champion winner Colton Arrington and Reserve Champion Kate Henderson. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Pretty baby contestants.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday2-2-.jpgPretty baby contestants. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The Jack Sturgeon Award was presented to Colton Arrington.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday4-1-.jpgThe Jack Sturgeon Award was presented to Colton Arrington. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The John Kay Memorial Award went to Gage Fields.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday4-2-.jpgThe John Kay Memorial Award went to Gage Fields. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson enjoying some cotton candy.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday6-1-.jpgMason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson enjoying some cotton candy. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Ashley McByrde pictured with Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and her court Marlee Bruner and Karlee Edmonds.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday6-2-.jpgAshley McByrde pictured with Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson and her court Marlee Bruner and Karlee Edmonds. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

A scene from the tractor pulls.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday8-1-.jpgA scene from the tractor pulls. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

A scene from the truck pulls.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday8-2-.jpgA scene from the truck pulls. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Youngun’s Calf Show trophy winner.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday10-1-.jpgYoungun’s Calf Show trophy winner. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Seed Spitting contestant.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday10-2-.jpgSeed Spitting contestant. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson with her steer.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday11.jpgMason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson with her steer. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The Michael Rainey Memorial Award went to Justin Rainey.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday21-2-.jpgThe Michael Rainey Memorial Award went to Justin Rainey. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Master Showmanship, senior division, second place, went to Dalton Dangerfield.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday23-1-.jpgMaster Showmanship, senior division, second place, went to Dalton Dangerfield. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Several 4-H members show an animal at the fair.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday23-2-.jpgSeveral 4-H members show an animal at the fair. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Master Showmanship, junior division, second place, went to Payton Staats.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday25-1-.jpgMaster Showmanship, junior division, second place, went to Payton Staats. Ashley Durst | Courtesy

The McKamey’s during their performance on Tuesday evening at the fair.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_Thursday26.jpgThe McKamey’s during their performance on Tuesday evening at the fair. Ashley Durst | Courtesy