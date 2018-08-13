Splash Pad planned for Mason City

MASON — Mason County Commissioners kicked off fundraising efforts recently for the proposed Town of Mason Splash Pad.

The splash pad will be located on the Mason City Library grounds, behind the Virgil A. Lewis Reading Park on Brown Street. The land is owned by the county, and a contract is being signed between the town and commission, stating the Town of Mason will maintain the splash pad and surrounding area.

All three commissioners, Tracy Doolittle, Rick Handley and Sam Nibert, were on hand to present Mayor Donna Dennis with a $1,000 check. The money will be deposited with the $1,700 seed money that came from leftover funds from the town’s sesquicentennial celebration several years ago.

Mayor Dennis said plans are in the very early stages. Members of the splash pad committee are the mayor, Recorder Christy McDonald, Darlene Roach, Michelle Pearson, Pam Thompson and Kira Northup.

The mayor said committee members were waiting for the go-ahead from the commissioners before beginning the fundraising efforts. She estimated the splash pad to cost approximately $65,000.

The splash pad will be somewhat like the one in Middleport, the mayor stated, in that the water will be activated by the push of a button, and will recirculate to save on water usage. One difference planned, however, is the addition of a water slide in Mason.

The town’s general engineering firm, Triad Engineers, will work with the town to find a civil engineer to help design the splash pad, Dennis said.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can contact the town hall at 304-773-5200.

Pictured, from left, are Commissioner Rick Handley, Library Clerk Susan Petry, Library Director and splash pad committee member Pam Thompson, Mayor Donna Dennis, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, and Commissioner Sam Nibert.

Kicking off fundraising in Mason

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

