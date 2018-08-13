Posted on by

Livestock sale of champions


Reserve champion feeder calf went to Benjamin Supple, buyer Prim Law Office ($14).

Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Reserve Champion hog Dalton Dangerfield, buyer, Best Deal Farm Equipment ($8.25).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Grand Champion hog went to Emily Bale, buyer, AEP River Transportation ($9).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Reserve Champion steer went to Kate Henderson, buyer Prim Law Firm ($3.50).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Reserve champion goat went to Braxton Call Buyer Cattleman’s Livestock Exchange, LE Sommer, James Carrol Livestock, Double G Trucking Co., Kirkpatrick Vet, Patriot Meats, and W.Va. Paving ($45).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Grand Champion goat went to Nathaniel Wood, buyer, PVH, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, APG Polytech, Peoples Bank ($45).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Reserve Champion heifer went to Trinity Epling, Buyer The People’s Bank, Pleasant Valley Hospital Medical Staff ($6).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Grand Champion steer went to Colton Arrington, buyer Mark Porter Ford Jackson Ohio, Mark Porter GM Supercenter, Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram ($4.50).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Grand Champion heifer went to Nate Benson, buyer Sayre Excavating and Trucking LLC ($6.25).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Grand Champion lamb went to Dylan Jordan, buyer Eric J. Tarr Family Business ($25)


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

Reserve Champion lamb went to Crimson Cochran, buyer J & J Maintenance ($18).


Ashley Durst | Courtesy

