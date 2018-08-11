Fun times at the fair

The 2018 Mason County Fair is coming to an end tonight. Fair goers have their last chance to play games and win prizes, ride the carnival rides, delight in some fair food and the company of their friends and family. Entertainment will be provided throughout the day for fair goers to sit back, relax, and enjoy.

