Farewell to the fair

POINT PLEASANT — A week filled with livestock shows, adventures in the carnival, and concerts on the main stage will be coming to an end tonight at the Mason County Fair, known as the largest county fair in the state.

Set to close out the fair will be Dylan Scott performing at 9 p.m., Saturday evening at the Main Stage.

Scott is a musician who is known to stand out. He roped in a fan base with the success of his debut single, “Makin’ This Boy Go Crazy.” A few of his other popular tunes include “Crazy Over Me” and “My Girl.”

Saturday will begin with the youth horse fun show and the junior horse show at 9 a.m. Following, Horseshoe pitching, an auction for kids games and Bingo will take place at 1 p.m., with the pedal tractor pull at 2 p.m.

The Old Timers Showmanship will take place at 5 p.m.

The Riverside Cloggers take to the main stage at 6 p.m. According to the Riverside Cloggers’ Facebook page, the group is native to Point Pleasant was founded by Erica Haning in 2008. Haning explains the group is mainly a traditionally styled team, but the group can also do buck and advanced style clogging. Riverside Cloggers also conducts workshops and travels for shows.

Across the way, the Motorcycle and ATV Motocross will take place at 7 p.m.

The 4-H Dance to be held at 8 p.m.

On of the main events near the end of each fair week, the Junior Livestock Sale was held Friday afternoon. The results for Grand Champion and Reserve Champion are as follows:

Feeder Calf: Grand Champion, Derek Schwartz, buyer Pleasant Valley Hospital (PVH), Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, Roush Boer Goats Matt and Walt, Southern States ($6.50); Reserve Champion, Benjamin Supple, buyer Prim Law Office ($14)

Heifer: Grand Champion, Nate Benson, buyer Sayre Excavating and Trucking LLC ($6.25); Reserve Champion, Trinity Epling, Buyer The People’s Bank, Pleasant Valley Hospital Medical Staff ($6)

Market Steer: Grand Champion, Colton Arrington, buyer Mark Porter Ford Jackson Ohio, Mark Porter GM Supercenter, Mark Porter Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram ($4.50); Reserve Champion, Kate Hendreson, buyer Prim Law Firm ($3.50)

Market Lamb: Grand Champion, Dylan Jordan, buyer Eric J. Tarr Family Business ($25); Reserve Champion, Crimson Cochran, buyer J & J Maintenance ($18)

Market Goat: Grand Champion, Nathaniel Wood, buyer, PVH, Cabell Huntington Hospital, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, APG Polytech, Peoples Bank ($45);Reserve Champion, Braxton Call Buyer Cattleman’s Livestock Exchange, LE Sommer, James Carrol Livestock, Double G Trucking Co., Kirkpatrick Vet, Patriot Meats, and W.Va. Paving ($45)

Market Hog: Grand Champion, Emily Bale, buyer, AEP River Transportation ($9); Reserve Champion, Dalton Dangerfield, buyer, Best Deal Farm Equipment ($8.25).

Photos from the livestock sale will appear in an upcoming edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

The 2018 Mason County Fair will close its gates on Saturday night until next year. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0811.WrapUp.jpg The 2018 Mason County Fair will close its gates on Saturday night until next year.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

