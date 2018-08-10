Friday’s 4-H awards

Sarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.

Sonny Fry Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle, senior winner, and Austin Blackshire, junior winner.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, first place, went to Ben Supple.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, second place, went to Josie Hill.

The Carl Dunham Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle.