Posted on by

Friday’s 4-H awards


Sarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.

Sarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.


Sonny Fry Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle, senior winner, and Austin Blackshire, junior winner.


Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, first place, went to Ben Supple.


Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, second place, went to Josie Hill.


The Carl Dunham Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle.


Sarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.

Sonny Fry Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle, senior winner, and Austin Blackshire, junior winner.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, first place, went to Ben Supple.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, second place, went to Josie Hill.

The Carl Dunham Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle.

Sarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0811-3-.jpgSarah Deem was the recipient of the Donnie Hill 4-H Award.

Sonny Fry Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle, senior winner, and Austin Blackshire, junior winner.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0811-4-.jpgSonny Fry Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle, senior winner, and Austin Blackshire, junior winner.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, first place, went to Ben Supple.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0811.StandAlone.jpgOutstanding 4-H Exhibitor, first place, went to Ben Supple.

Outstanding 4-H Exhibitor, second place, went to Josie Hill.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_MyAward1.jpgOutstanding 4-H Exhibitor, second place, went to Josie Hill.

The Carl Dunham Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_MyAward2.jpgThe Carl Dunham Memorial Award went to Jason Bechtle.