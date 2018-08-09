Construction set to begin on splash pad

POINT PLEASANT — Within the next few weeks, construction of the Point Pleasant Splash Pad will finally begin.

Mayor Brian Billings reported the company in Akron, which was discussed at the last Point Pleasant Council meeting, will be able to start construction on the splash pad to be located at Krodel Park during the week of Aug. 20. Billings explained construction will take approximately 10 days. After completion of the splash pad, the company will then install a safety surface over the splash pad’s concrete grounding

As discussed at the last council meeting, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard of the splash pad committee shared a representative of the company explained all splash pads will eventually require the added safety feature in the near future, thus council approved the installation of the safety surface. The safety surface will take 30 days to be installed.

Fundraising efforts for the Point Pleasant Splash Pad began in the early months of 2017. The initial goal of the splash pad committee was to raise $70,000 before construction of the splash pad could begin. After holding several fundraising events ranging from the selling of commemorative bricks to community collection points to “Bingo for Splash Pad,” the splash pad committee reached their $70,000 goal amount by late spring and had the hopes of having the splash pad installed for summer.

The original company hired to install the splash pad ended up needing to delay the installation of the splash pad. The delay would have set the installation past summer. The splash pad committee sought out different companies to try and find an alternative route, so the enjoyment of the splash pad could begin this summer.

The road has been long, but the community continues to support the splash pad committee for the Point Pleasant Splash Pad.

Recently, a donation was given by the Mason County Commission. Billings commented he is very grateful for the support the commissioners give within the community and all that they do for Mason County.

Also, a donation was given by the Finley and Hartley family in June for the splash pad and proceeds from “Noah’s Inaugural Walk” in July went towards the splash pad.

The Finley and Hartley recently gave a donation towards the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. Those pictured are, from left to right, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Marcia Finley, Janet Hartley, Mayor Brian Billings, and Ruth Finley. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0810-1-1-2.jpg The Finley and Hartley recently gave a donation towards the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. Those pictured are, from left to right, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Marcia Finley, Janet Hartley, Mayor Brian Billings, and Ruth Finley. The Mason County Commission recently gave a donation towards the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. Those pictured are, from left to right, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Janet Hartley, Mayor Brian Billings, and Commissioner Rick Handley. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0810-2-1-2.jpg The Mason County Commission recently gave a donation towards the Point Pleasant Splash Pad. Those pictured are, from left to right, Councilwoman Leigh Ann Shepard, Commissioner Sam Nibert, Commissioner Tracy Doolittle, City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Janet Hartley, Mayor Brian Billings, and Commissioner Rick Handley.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

