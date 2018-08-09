Board of Education approves personnel items

POINT PLEASANT — The Mason County Board of Education recently met for a special personnel/ regular business meeting, voting on personnel issues.

The school board members in attendance were Jared Billings, Meagan Bonecutter, Ashley Cossin, Dale Shobe, and Rhonda Tennant, along with Superintendent Jack Cullen.

The following motions were approved:

The inter-agency agreement for Policy 2419 and Federal IDEA, between Mason County Board of Education and Southwestern Community Action to define the collaboration between both parties, effective for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

The agreement for policy 2419 and Federal IDEA, between Mason County Board of Education and Southwestern Community Action, Inc. to define the collaboration between both parties for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

Gary Hendricks as treasurer of the board for the 2019 fiscal year.

John Arnott, Andrea Henderson, and Sally Smith, as approved drivers for the 2018-19 school year. Their driving records have been checked by the West Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

Out-of-state travel for Don Bower, Rachael Bailey, Blair Bumgarner, Tate Hayman, and Rebecca Roll, to travel to Orlando, FL, Oct. 24-29, 2018, to attend the Annual conference for Middle Level Education (AMLE). Leon School title I funds will be the funding source.

The request for a Mason County student to attend school in Cabell County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for a Cabell County student to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for two students from Putnam County to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year.

The request for a student from Ohio to attend school in Mason County for the 2018-19 school year. Out-of-State tuition will apply.

The resignation of Korie Burns, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Mason County Career Center, effective July 19, 2018.

The resignation of Jessy Scott Counselor, Hannan Junior/Senior High, effective Aug. 1, 2018.

Rescind Lisa Riddle as a substitute teacher for the 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Mark Bell, LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Beale Elementary, to LD/BD/MI/AU teacher, Leon Elementary, job #206-330-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Cassandra Heib, social worker, Point Pleasant Intermediate School, job #218-433-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Amanda Tarbett, social worker, Ashton Elementary, job #216-236-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Brooke Neal, vocational agriculture teacher, Wahama Junior/Senior High, job #503-708-P, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of the following substitute teachers, effective 2018-19 school year: Ethan Bartlett, Wendy Day, Eric Doan, Rhonda Haggy, Elizabeth Sommerville, Elizabeth Saunders, Brandy Sweeney, James Toth, Savannah Ward, and Doug Wetsch.

FMLA to Angie Wamsley, accountant, central office, for a maximum of 12 weeks unpaid leave, effective 2018-19 school year.

The transfer of Richard Campbell, custodian, central office, to custodian, Mason County Career Center, job #701-980-C, effective Aug. 10, 2018.

The transfer of Larry Keyser, custodian, Leon Elementary/maintenance department/transportation, to custodian, Point Pleasant Primary School, job #217-466-C, effective Aug. 10, 2018.

The transfer of Amanda Stanley, aide, central office itinerant, to aide, ECCAT, central office itinerant, job #001-060-I, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Joseph Thomas, bus operator, route 2091, transportation department, job #014-151-C, effective for the 2018-19 school year.

The resignation of Abigail Bush, head varsity cheerleading coach, first and second half, Hannan Jr/Sr High, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Rita Mace, teacher, induction coach, central office itinerant, job #001-800-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of the following as title I interventionist, on an as needed basis, effective 2018-19 school year: Sherry Pullin (Ashton Elementary), Elizabeth Saunders (Ashton Elementary), Cynthia Spradling (Beale Elementary), Deborah Cottrill (Point Pleasant Intermediate), Laura Blain (Point Pleasant Intermediate), Amilda Noll-Thompson (Point Pleasant Primary), Diane Redman (Point Pleasant Primary).

The employment of the following as homebound/alternative education teachers, on an as needed basis, central office itinerant, effective 2018-19 school year: Darrell Black, Sarah Black, Carrie Burns, Amanda Evick, Millicent Kimble, Karen Oldham, Amilda Noll-Thompson, and Cherry Weikle.

The employment of Andrew Layton, junior high yearbook, Point Pleasant Junior/Senior High, job #502-002-E, effective 2018-19 school year.

The employment of Nikki Roush, summer school teacher, central office itinerant, job #001-052-S, effective for the 2018 Summer.

The employment of Colton McKinney, assistant varsity football, Wahama Jr/Sr High, job #503-203-S, effective 2018-19 school year.

The placement of Layne Thompson, athletic assistant, Point Pleasant Jr/Sr High, job 502-161-S, for the 2018-19 school year. This is an unpaid position.

The contract between Mason County Board of Education and Diane Foreman, to provide diagnostician services for students in Mason County Schools for the 2018-19 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The contract between Mason County Board of Education and Vanessa Harper, to provide braille specialist services for students in Mason County Schools, on an as-needed basis, for the 2018-19 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The contract between Mason County Board of Education and Crystal Mayes, to provide direct physical therapy services for Students with IEP’s in Mason County Schools for the 2018-19 school year. Special Education funds will be the funding source.

The contract between Mason County Board of Education and Michelle Blaine, to provide physical therapy evaluations and supervision of physical therapy assistant, for students with IEP’s in Mason County Schools for the 2018-19 school year. Special Education will be the funding source.

The lowest submitted bid from United Dairy to provide milk products for students for the 2018-19 school year. Child Nutrition will be the funding source.

The next regular business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug 14, 6 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the Mason County Board of Education Office.