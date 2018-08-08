PPPS to welcome back students

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Primary School (PPPS) is opening its doors a few days early to students and parents for a welcome back event.

The PPPS Back to School Bash is set for Tuesday, Aug. 14 from 4-6 p.m. The event will be held on the playground.

Vickie Workman, principal at PPPS, commented this annual welcome back event has been held since she has been at PPPS. Workman explained students will be able to find out who their teachers are for the upcoming school year. Also, local high school students will be in attendance to give the students and their parents a tour, so the students and their parents will be able to see where the student’s new classroom is located as well as explore the school.

Workman shared all of the staff at PPPS work together to provide this event before each school year for students and their parents. All of the teachers have their rooms prepared and everyone at PPPS is excited and “ready to roll” into the new school year, said Workman.

She explained friends throughout the community have been invited to attend this event as well such as the Mason County Extension Service, Pleasant Valley Hospital, Mason County Library, Mason County Health Department, Point Pleasant Fire Department, and area local banks to name a few. Workman explained students and their parents will be able to visit with the representatives of these establishments and gather information. Also, the establishments will have giveaways.

WBYG Big Country 99 will be providing some tunes during the event and the students will have the opportunity to participate in a scavenger hunt, said Workman. The students will go around to different staff members and acquire their signatures, then during the first day of school a winner will be drawn of the students who participated.

Though the event requires a lot work, Workman commented the work is worth it because she loves days like these.

“I’m excited,” said Workman, “this is a good opportunity to tie in the community to educate parents and bring everyone together.”

She explained the event is in an open house fashion, so students and their parents may stop by at anytime during the event.

Students and their parents are able to visit PPPS to gather information about their upcoming school year and the students are able to participate in a scavenger hunt. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809.PPPS1_.jpg Students and their parents are able to visit PPPS to gather information about their upcoming school year and the students are able to participate in a scavenger hunt. The PPPS staff all work together to bring the annual Back to School Bash to the students and their parents. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809.PPPS2_.jpg The PPPS staff all work together to bring the annual Back to School Bash to the students and their parents. Parents are able to gather information about their children’s school environment as well as mingle with representatives of area local establishments. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809.PPPS3_.jpg Parents are able to gather information about their children’s school environment as well as mingle with representatives of area local establishments.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing.

