Posted on by

A look inside the “Dorothy Draper Design Expo”


Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.


Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.


Erin Perkins | OVP

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809-1-.jpgEvery corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809-2-.jpgEvery corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience. Ed Lowe | Courtesy

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809.Community3.jpgEvery corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience. Erin Perkins | OVP

Every corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience.
https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0809.Community4.jpgEvery corner, every wall of the Gallery at 409 will be styled in honor of Dorothy Draper, the interior designer of The Greenbrier Hotel this evening from 6- 9 p.m. The expo will be mixing elements of artisans across the region work as well as furniture pieces for a unique experience. Erin Perkins | OVP