Mason council discusses recreation

MASON — Recreation was the main topic of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held their most recent meeting.

Present were Mayor Donna Dennis, Recorder Christy McDonald, and council members Becky Pearson, Sharon Kearns and Ricky Kearns.

Plans are progressing for the Oct. 13 Harvest Festival. Council members agreed to give out free hot dogs and water to those attending, as in the past. The celebration will begin at noon.

Other festival plans made were to have inflatables, games, a corn pit for children, and to welcome vendors to set up. One change this year will be the addition of live bands, as opposed to a deejay.

The town will host the band, “Neon Moon,” on Aug. 18 from 7-9 p.m. at the park. Residents are invited to bring lawn chairs and listen to the free “oldies” concert. The Mason United Methodist Church will be selling refreshments.

Councilman Ricky Kearns told the council his plans of extending the town basketball court toward the senior citizen center, in order to make it a full-size court. New lighting will be added, as well, and Kearns will seek grant funds for the project.

Other projects in the works are a splash pad on the Mason City Library grounds, and a community center on property recently purchased by the town on Brown Street. Both are in the early planning stages.

Police Chief Colton McKinney got the nod from council to hire Tyler Doss of Point Pleasant as a full-time officer, effective Aug. 13 at a pay rate of $10 an hour. He also told the group Officer Clayton Gibbs will leave for the academy on Aug. 27 at which time his pay will go to $12 an hour.

The chief said the department is having trouble with two of the police vehicles. Mayor Dennis said they want all vehicles in working order, because when another officer is hired in September, the officers will be driving their town-owned vehicles home.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report from the mayor that Councilman Marty Yeager and wife Susan will be assisting with grass mowing as independent contractors at $9 an hour, after the present employee quit;

Accepted the final reading of a camper ordinance, prohibiting campers to be used as permanent residences;

Set Aug. 21 as the date to interview prospective engineers for the second phase of the sewer project; and,

Agreed to allow an agent from Capital Insurance to look over the present town insurance in an effort to save money.

The next meeting will be Aug. 23 at 6:30 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

