Havin’ fun at the fair

The Mason County fairgrounds stay busy during the days and the nights as fair goers enjoy all of the activities. People line the lanes of ski-ball trying to win prizes to take home. Several other games are available to play as well as various rides to enjoy. Fair fun will continue into Saturday.

