Showmanship awards

Senior Feeder Calf: first place, Jarred Hitt; second place, Adam Wilson; third place, Leah Hoffman.

Senior Goat: first place, Chesnie Brinker; second place, Kira Henderson; third place, Karli Stewart.

Senior Hog: third place, Levi Wright; second place, Karlee Edmonds; first place, Dalton Dangerfield.

Senior Heifer: first place, Nate Benson; second place, Autumn Boher; third place, Megan Pursley.

Senior Steer: first place, Sidney Facemyer; second place, Kate Henderson; third place, Brandi Facemyer.

Junior Feeder Calf: first place, Garett Turley; second place, Seth Ohlinger; third place, Wyatt Harris.

Junior Hog: third place, Lillian Bowles; second place, Jackson Redman; first place, Emily Bale.

Junior Lamb: first place, Payton Staats; second place, Malea Bechtle; third place, Layla St. Onge.

Junior Goat: first place, Nathan Wood; second place, Chloe Patrick; third place, Aliyah Peck.

Junior Heifer: first place, Hannah Baker; second place, Caleb Pierson; third place, Matthew Thomas.

Senior Lamb: first place, Kaitlyn Dunn; second place, Hayley Keefer; third place, Emily Keefer.