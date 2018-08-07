Posted on by

Showmanship awards


Senior Feeder Calf: first place, Jarred Hitt; second place, Adam Wilson; third place, Leah Hoffman.

Senior Goat: first place, Chesnie Brinker; second place, Kira Henderson; third place, Karli Stewart.


Senior Hog: third place, Levi Wright; second place, Karlee Edmonds; first place, Dalton Dangerfield.


Senior Heifer: first place, Nate Benson; second place, Autumn Boher; third place, Megan Pursley.


Senior Steer: first place, Sidney Facemyer; second place, Kate Henderson; third place, Brandi Facemyer.


Junior Feeder Calf: first place, Garett Turley; second place, Seth Ohlinger; third place, Wyatt Harris.


Junior Hog: third place, Lillian Bowles; second place, Jackson Redman; first place, Emily Bale.


Junior Lamb: first place, Payton Staats; second place, Malea Bechtle; third place, Layla St. Onge.


Junior Goat: first place, Nathan Wood; second place, Chloe Patrick; third place, Aliyah Peck.


Junior Heifer: first place, Hannah Baker; second place, Caleb Pierson; third place, Matthew Thomas.


Senior Lamb: first place, Kaitlyn Dunn; second place, Hayley Keefer; third place, Emily Keefer.


