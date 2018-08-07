Henderson named 2018 Fair Queen

POINT PLEASANT — Kate Henderson has been named the 2018 Mason County Fair Queen.

Kate was crowned Monday night on the main stage of the Mason County Fair during the popular Fair Queen Contest sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank. She was also awarded Top Evening Gown.

Daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson, she resides in Henderson and was sponsored by Victoria’s Prom and Bridal Boutique. She will be a student at West Virginia University, graduating from Point Pleasant High School this year. During school, she was a member of PPHS color guard, PPHS band, and PPHS choir. Kate was in the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She was active in several school clubs such as school council, prom committee, Mason County Vocational FFA, and the Tech Crew. Kate was an active volunteer for Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church and volunteered around the community by being a Special Olympics buddy, aiding the biddy league wrestling team, and helping during events at the West Virginia State Farm Museum to name few. She showed goats and a dairy cow, was a member of Kountry Kritters 4-H club, and has been active in several 4-H activities. Kate is planning to receive a degree in nursing with a specialization in neonatal with minor in Spanish.

Joining Kate in her royal court are the following:

First runner-up Marlee Bruner, of Apple Grove, daughter of Darrel Wayne Jr. and Kathy Cecile Bruner, sponsored by Prim Law Firm. Bruner also was named this year’s Miss Congeniality and Miss Photogenic.

Second runner-up Sarah Deem, of Point Pleasant, is the daughter of Deron and Missy Deem, sponsored by the 4-H Leaders Association. Deem also received the Top Promotional Award.

Third runner-up Karlee Edmonds, of Point Pleasant, daughter of William and Lynnita Edmonds, sponsored by Wilson Brothers.

Also, Mckenzie Roush, of Point Pleasant, daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush, sponsored by Matt Oliver of Vital & Vital, received the Brandy Barkey Community Service Award.

Fair parade awards were as follows: third place, Karlee Edmonds; second place, Kate Henderson; first place, Sarah Deem.

Also competing were Conner Grady, of Mount Alto, daughter of Michael and Deanna Grady, sponsored by The Good Neighbor and Kelly Belcher, of Gallipolis Ferry, daughter of Chuck and Carol Belcher, sponsored by the Mason County FFA Alumni.

This was the 16th year for emcee Randy Parsons. The queen contest is organized by Aimee Stein and Andrea Henderson, with help from the Fair Queen Contest Committee.

Also supporting the Fair Queen Contest are many businesses, organizations and individuals throughout the area. These supporters help provide the following for the winners and contestants:

Queen received a crown, courtesy of Siders Jewelers; sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home; flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions; crown pin and Queen Mother’s pin, courtesy of Victoria’s Prom & Bridal; $600 cash award, presented by Ohio Valley Bank; $75 gift certificate courtesy of Advanced Design; $100 gas card courtesy of Camp Conely Mart; $50 gas card Point Financial Services Insurance; $50 gift certificate from Birds of a Feather Boutique; Magnetic Parade Signs courtesy of KDL Autobody; Mini-Photo session courtesy of Amy Grady Photography; Fair Photo Session courtesy of Shutter Creations; $100 cash for queen to use for food during the week of the fair courtesy of Madison Crank, 2012 Fair Queen; camper for queen’s lodging during the fair courtesy of Burdette Camping Center; golf cart for queen’s transportation during the fair courtesy Henderson Family; car to use during parades, John Sang Ford; trophy and an all-expense-paid trip to compete in the 2017 West Virginia Fairs and Festivals Pageant in Charleston in January, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board. Also, a queen’s basket filled with items from area business sponsored by Airbrush Tanning by Colleen Arrington, All About You, Alyssa Russell – Mary Kay, Ashley Buckle – 31 Consultant, Ashley Cossin-Younique Consultant, Ashley Ord, Bend Area Chiropractic Center, Brittany Sayre, C&C Creatives of the Makers Loft, Charlotte Oshel – Rodan & Fields, Darian Walker – Mary Kay, Deem Team, Haley Tate – Plunder, Heather Thompson – Lipsense, Jessica Connolly – Made on the Hill, Jessicca West – Paparazzi, Jim & Kathy Bowser, Judy Hensley, Jordan Glover, Joann Cullen, Jordan Muncy, Kalee Edmonds, Karrie Peck, Kayla Jackson, Kayleigh Payne – Paparazzi, Lexxy Meadows, Loretta Davis Fuhs, MacKenzie Thomas – Smart Style Hair Salon, Magic Mirror-Kim Pridemore, Magic Mirror Teresa Krebs, Magnabilities-Aimee Stein, Marketta Crum, Mason Jar, McDonald’s, Mountain Momma Clothing, M&Z Boutique, Nails by Hayley, Oliverio’s, Pam Jarvis- Pink Zebra Consultant, Patty Roush, Reghan Cossin – Young Miss Battle Days, Robbie & Katrina Greenlee, Scentsy Representative-Kelly Fields, Stover Trucking Co., Subway, Tiffany Preston – Plunder, Trades of Hope- Kim Schoonover, Thomas Boar Goats, Twisted Sister Boutique, Victoria’s Prom and Bridal, Willa’s Bible Bookstore, Whitney Watterson – Matilda Jane, Young Living-Lorrie Wright,

First runner-up received sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home; flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions; trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board; fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations; and a $200 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Second runner-up received sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home; flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions; trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board; fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations; and a $ 100 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Third runner-up received sash, courtesy of Deal Funeral Home; flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions; trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board; fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations; and $ 50 cash award courtesy of the Ohio Valley Bank.

Miss Congeniality received $200 cash award, presented in memory of Annette Hanes by Annette’s Family; $25 cash award, courtesy of Ohio Valley Bank; sash courtesy of Deal Funeral Home; trophy, courtesy of the Mason County Fair Board; flowers, courtesy of Floral Fashions; fair photo session courtesy of Shutter Creations.

Miss Photogenic received gift courtesy of Picture Perfect Productions.

All Contestants received: A t-shirt sponsored by AB Contracting Modular Division; Fair Pass from Mason County Fair Board; rhinestone snowflake necklace sponsored by Victoria’s Prom & Bridal; mini facials from Charlotte Oshel a Rodan & Fields consultant; a gift from Ohio Valley Bank; gifts from the pageant committee.

Top Promotional Award Winner who received the highest score in this category at the Mason County Fair received a gift basket courtesy of Four Seasons Florist. When the Mason County Fair Queen competes in the West Virginia Association of Fairs and Festivals pageant each January she must give a 30-second promotional about the fair she represents. This is sort of a mini-commercial.

Top Evening Gown winner received a gift basket courtesy of Naomi Lanier-Mary Kay Consultant.

Fair Parade Awards sponsored by Stover Trucking Company, LLC: First Place – $75; Second Place – $50; Third Place-$25.

Brandy Barkey Sweeney Community Service Award Winner received plaque and $25 cash award presented by Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

All of the sponsors for this year’s Fair Queen Contest are as follows: AB Contracting, Advance Design, Aimee Stein, Airbrush Tanning by Colleen Arrington, All About You, Alyssa Russell – Mary Kay, Amy Grady Photography, Andrea Henderson, Ashley Buckle – Thirty One, Ashley Cossin, Ashley Ord, Bend Area Chiropractic Center, Birds of a Feather Boutique, Brandy Barkey Sweeney, Brittany Sayre, Burdette Camping Center, Camp Conley Mart Exxon, C&C Creatives of The Makers Loft, Charlotte Oshel – Rodan & Fields Skincare, City of Point Pleasant, Darian Walker – Mary Kay, Darrell and Dee Stover, Deal Funeral Home, Deem Team, Family of Annette Haynes, Floral Fashions, Four Seasons Florist, Haley Tate – Plunder Jewelry Stylist, Heather Thompson – Lipsense, Jim and Kathy Bowser, John Sang Ford, Jordan Glover, Joann Cullen, Judy Hensley, Kalee Edmonds, Karrie Peck, Kayla Jackson, KDL Autobody, Laura Blain, Lexxy Meadows, Loretta Davis Fuhs, Made on the Hill – Jessica Connolly, Madison Crank, Makenzie Thomas – SmartStyle Hair Salon, Magic Mirror – Kim Pridemore, Magic Mirror – Teresa Krebs, Marketta Crum, Mary Kay Consultant – Naomi Lanier, Mason County Fair Board, Mason Jar, McDonald’s, Mid-Ohio Valley Center, Mountain Momma Clothing – Jessy Smith, Mountain Momma Clothing- Nicole Taylor, M&Z Boutique, Nails By Hayley, Napa Auto Parts, Nationwide Insurance, Neville Wrecker Service, Ohio Valley Bank, Paparazzi-Kayleigh Payne, Paparazzi – Jessicca West, Patty Roush, Picture Perfect Productions, Pink Zebra Consultant -Pam Jarvis, Plunder Jewelry Stylist – Tiffany Preston, Point Pleasant Register, Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church, Pt. Financial Services Insurance, Randy Parsons – Emcee, REDS Towing, Auto & Truck Centers, Reghan Cossin – Jr. Miss Battle Days, Robbie and Katrina Greenlee, ShaynaCo.- Auditors, Shutter Creations, Sider’s Jewelers, Stover Trucking Co., LLC, Subway, Tebaliah Martindale, The Rotary Club, The Wolf, Thomas Boer Goats, Trade of Hope Consultant – Kim Schoonover, Victoria’s Prom & Bridal, Village Pizza, WBYG Radio, Whitney Watterson – Matilda Jane, Willa’s Bible Book Store, Williams Fuel Stop, Young Living – Lorrie Wright.

Kate Henderson, pictured, has been named the 2018 Mason County Fair Queen. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_0808.Queen2_.jpg Kate Henderson, pictured, has been named the 2018 Mason County Fair Queen. Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson, who is sitting, is pictured with, from left, Second Runner-Up Sarah Deem, Third Runner-Up Karlee Edmonds, and First Runner-Up Marlee Bruner. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_2018Royalty.jpg Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson, who is sitting, is pictured with, from left, Second Runner-Up Sarah Deem, Third Runner-Up Karlee Edmonds, and First Runner-Up Marlee Bruner.

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extensiom 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extensiom 1992.