The fair’s young royals were chosen on Monday during the Little Miss and Little Mister Mason County Contest organized by the GFWC Point Pleasant Junior Woman’s Club. Pictured from left, Little Miss Mason County Second Runner-up Kabella Ord, Little Miss Mason County First Runner-up Macie Patrick, Little Miss Mason County Mary Supple, Little Mister Mason County Easton Lowery, Little Mister Mason County First Runner-up Hunter Spires, Little Mister Mason County Second Runner-up Bentley Gardner.

