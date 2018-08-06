Henderson crowned Fair Queen

Kate Henderson was crowned the 2018 Mason County Fair Queen during the queen contest on Monday evening at the Mason County Fairgrounds. Henderson is the daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson. Henderson will be a student at West Virginia University, graduating from Point Pleasant High School this year. Pictured are (from left) Third Runner-Up Karlee Edmonds, 2018 Mason County Fair Queen Kate Henderson, First Runner-Up and Miss Congeniality Marlee Bruner, and Second Runner-Up Sarah Deem. Additional photos from Monday evening’s Queen contest will appear in the Wednesday edition of the Point Pleasant Register.

https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.7-Mason-Queen_ne20188622582130.jpg