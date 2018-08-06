Preparing for the season

MASON — The Wahama White Falcon Marching Band recently completed two weeks of camp in preparation for the upcoming football and competition season.

The band will be playing three of Gustav Holst’s seven movement suite, “The Planets,” according to Director Emily Hall. Being performed during the competition show will be “Mars,” which Hall describes as dark and intense, “Venus,” a slower, pretty tune, and “Jupiter,” which Hall said begins upbeat, slows, then ends with a big impact.

The director said the marching will have many of the military movements people in the Bend Area are familiar with. While the number of members slightly fluctuated from last year, Hall said every member pulls his or her weight equally, as is necessary in a small high school band.

Hall said she was pleased with the results of the camp. She noted two and a half of the songs were completed on the field, with members both playing and marching. That is farther than the norm at her prior band camps, Hall said.

Several people joined the director at camp to assist with the sectionals, including West Virginia State University Professor Chris Clark, who worked with the woodwinds. Others assisting were Mason Bartlett, who worked with the drum section; Christian Tanzey, trumpets; Dwayne Russell, brass; and Kelsey Roush, color guard.

The band is being led this year by Drum Major Brandon Duncan. Members performed the final night of camp for parents, marched in Saturday’s Mason County Fair parade, and will be performing at the fair on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

Hall said the band will be going to at least five competitions, with two additional ones pending. They include:

Sept. 15 — Spring Valley/Huntington High;

Sept. 22 — Cabell Midland;

Sept. 29 — Hurricane;

Oct. 6 — Ripley; and,

Oct. 13 — Marshall University.

The band could possibly attend the Marshall University Band Day on Sept. 8, as well as the Point Pleasant band festival, once a date is set.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

