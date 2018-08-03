A royal beginning to the fair

POINT PLEASANT — When a young lady represents Mason County at the fair, it is not just for fun — being the fair queen is a job.

Fair queen contestants are the young ladies of the community who go an extra mile in their school life and for their community, always putting their best foot, in their best pair of shoes, forward.

When a contestant accepts the position of being fair queen or part of the court she is making an agreement to be the example of an upstanding Mason Countian. All of the contestants sign contracts and abide by a dress code, they take the honor of being named a fair royal seriously.

On Monday evening, 8:30 p.m., Aug. 6, on the fair’s main stage, seven young ladies will be competing for the crown currently worn by Jordan Muncy.

This year’s contestants are:

Kelly Belcher, of Gallipolis Ferry, daughter of Chuck and Carol Belcher. She is being sponsored by the Mason County FFA Alumni. Belcher is a student at West Virginia University, graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2016. During school, she was in the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She graduated with honors as a Magna Cum Laude. In her community, she was active in organizations such as A Moment of Magic, Pleasant Valley Hospital Jr. Auxiliary, WVU Mountaineer Collegiate FFA, and Mason County Vocational FFA Alumni. Belcher was actively involved with 4-H and fair activities. She showed goats and was her 4-H club vice president. She plans to receive a bachelors degree in Elementary Education.

Marlee Kay Bruner, of Apple Grove, daughter of Darrel Wayne Jr. and Kathy Cecile Bruner. She is being sponsored by Prim Law Firm. Bruner is a student at Marshall University, graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. During school, she was in the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. She was a varsity basketball letter man and captain. She was a member of many school clubs. In her community, she volunteered to help with various community dinners and volunteered at the Youth Expo. She showed heifers and was involved in many 4-H activities.

Sarah Elisabeth Deem, of Point Pleasant, is the daughter of Deron and Missy Deem. She is being sponsored by the 4-H Leaders Association. Deem is currently attending Point Pleasant High School. She is student council president and is a member of the National Honor Society. She is in the PPHS color guard and PPHS jazz band. She plays varsity tennis. In her community, she is an active volunteer. Deem is a member of the Kountry Kritters 4-H club and she is a junior counselor.

Karlee Cecile Edmonds, of Point Pleasant, daughter of William and Lynnita Edmonds. She is being sponsored by Wilson Brothers. Edmonds is a students at Fairmont, graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. During school, she was in the Fairmont Masquers theatre club and the Delta Xi Omicron Sorority. In her community, she was a WVU Extension Camping Instructor and she showed hogs at the fair. She was an active community volunteer and participated in many 4-H activities. She plans to receive her bachelor’s degree in Theatre Arts.

Conner Noelle Grady, of Mount Alto, daughter of Michael and Deanna Grady. She is being sponsored by The Good Neighbor. Grady is a student at Mountwest Community and Technical College, graduating from Point Pleasant High School in 2017. During school, she was in the National Technical Honor Society as well as a member of PPHS color guard, PPHS band, and PPHS choir. She was active in many school clubs as well. In her community, she was an active volunteer of Oma Chapel Church and was involved with several 4-H activities such as raising a garden and raising a rabbit. She plans to receive her associates degree in physical therapy and then further her education.

Kate Elizabeth Henderson, of Henderson, daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson. She is being sponsored by Victoria’s Prom and Bridal Boutique. Henderson will be a student at West Virginia University, graduating from Point Pleasant High School this year. During school, she was a member of PPHS color guard, PPHS band, and PPHS choir. She was in the National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society. Henderson was active in several school clubs. In her community, she was an active volunteer for Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church and volunteered around the community. She showed goats, was a member of Kountry Kritters 4-H club, and was active in many 4-H activities. She is planning to receive a degree in nursing with a specialization in neonatal with minor in Spanish.

McKenzie Roush, of Point Pleasant, daughter of Jeffery and Andrea Roush. She is being sponsored by Matt Oliver of Vital & Vital. Roush recently graduated from Point Pleasant High School this year. During school, she was on the softball, track, and bowling team. In her community, she was an active volunteer and attends the First Church of God. She has been involved with club activities in 4-H. She plans to attend Buckeye Hills Career Center to get her license in cosmetology.

The contest is sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank and will include presentations of the Annette Hanes Award and the Brandy Barkey Community Service Award.

The complete schedule for Monday is as follows: 8 a.m., Showmanship – hogs, goats, lambs, heifers, feeder calves, steers; 9 a.m., fair opens, judging some departments closed; 10:30 a.m., Youth 4-H Horse Show; noon, Balloon Sandwich; 3:45 p.m., Jason Eades Memorial Scholarship Award; 4:00 p.m., Market Hog Showmanship followed by Market Hog Show, Little Mister & Miss Mason County (main s tage), Junior Market Hog Show; 7 p.m. PPJS and PPHS marching bands ; 7:45 p.m., fair dedication; 8:30 p.m., Fair Queen Contest sponsored by Ohio Valley Bank (main stage), Annette Hanes Award; 9:30 p.m, Greasy Pig (after hog show); 11 p.m., fair closes.

Mason County Fair Queen Jordan Muncy, pictured sitting, is joined by, from left, First Runner-up Kerigan Blake, Third Runner-up Karlee Edmonds, Miss Congeniality Maggie Waugh, Second Runner-up Emily Keefer. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_8.8-PPR-Court.jpg Mason County Fair Queen Jordan Muncy, pictured sitting, is joined by, from left, First Runner-up Kerigan Blake, Third Runner-up Karlee Edmonds, Miss Congeniality Maggie Waugh, Second Runner-up Emily Keefer. When a young lady is named Mason County Fair Queen she is making an agreement to be the example of an upstanding Mason Countian. https://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/08/web1_IMG_4859_ne2018723111718176.jpg When a young lady is named Mason County Fair Queen she is making an agreement to be the example of an upstanding Mason Countian.

2018 Fair Queen to be crowned Monday

By Erin Perkins eperkins@aimmediamidwest.com

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.

Erin Perkins is a staff writer for Ohio Valley Publishing. Reach her at (304) 675-1333, extension 1992.